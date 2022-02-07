Drop in recorded COVID-19 cases for Dubbo, region

coronavirus,

There's been a dramatic drop in COVID cases across the Western NSW Local Health District. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday night there were 241 cases identified in the region. Of those, 103 were identified by PCR test and 138 were from rapid antigen tests. During the 24 hours there were 55 cases identified in Dubbo. There were also 60 in Orange and 40 in Bathurst. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Twenty people are currently in the region's hospitals with COVID and two are in intensive care. Meanwhile, parents across NSW will be able to access $250 worth of vouchers to use on entertainment and recreation. The NSW government recently launched Parents NSW Vouchers to thank parents, guardians and carers who provided home learning to their school-enrolled children during 2021. One person from each eligible household can apply for five $50 vouchers, worth $250 in total, which can be redeemed at Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses. To apply, you must have provided learning from home during 2021 for a school-aged child aged 4.5 to 18 years in 2021. "This is all about thanking parents for their home schooling efforts last year, helping make ends meet and supporting local businesses. Parents have persevered and balanced a variety of challenges as a result of home learning, and we are grateful for their hard work and sacrifices," Premier Dominic Perrottet said. "This will also put downward pressure on the cost of living by helping families across the state get out and enjoy the best our state has to offer while leaving them with more money in their back-pocket to spend on the everyday essentials." Apply for the Parents NSW Vouchers via Service NSW. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/898a0f7c-9998-4cee-8f69-5ec3a8b4f4fb.jpg/r1_31_608_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg