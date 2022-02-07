'Double-edged sword': Dubbo house prices rocket to all-time high

news, local-news,

Dubbo house prices have reached an all-time high and Dubbo Mayor, Councillor Mathew Dickerson, said it was a "double-edged sword" for the industry. Data released by Core Logic showed the Dubbo house market performed strongly in the year to October 31, hitting a new median house price high of $435,000. The highest number of sales in a 12-month period were also recorded at 997, and the median house price rose by 14.5 per cent. With a median house price under half the national average of over $1 million, Dubbo still retains its affordable status. Cr Dickerson said it was "fantastic" that people from within and outside of Dubbo could have confidence in investing in the area, however it "creates a problem for the affordable housing market". "Housing is affordable in Dubbo compared with Sydney but we have an undersupply," Cr Dickerson said. "We want to keep growing the population and attract people from Sydney but we can't do that if they don't have somewhere to live." Cr Dickerson said Dubbo Regional Council was working on the affordable housing issue by looking at new developments. "We have the zoning in place for residential developments. Step two is to see what areas can be developed and see what services are going there - including sewage, water and NBN," he said. "We need to work with developers and potential developers to make sure we're providing the infrastructure to make sure developments continue." He said Dubbo was "a great place to live and invest". "People in metropolitan areas are realising that when you make a move to a regional city, you're not making a backwards step, but a forwards step. The quality of living is better, the commute is better, and on average people die 72 days earlier from pollution in metropolitan areas," Cr Dickerson said. "You can have a city-like experience with all the positives and none of the negatives." The median price for units rose by 5.8 per cent to $300,000, supported by higher sales of 53 units, and taking the total residential sales of houses and units to 1050 for the rolling year to October. Days on the market were 49 for houses and 63 for units. Dubbo continues to be rated as an attractive destination for investors. Combined return of capital growth and rental yield in the year was 19.2 per cent for a house and 10.7 per cent for a unit. Median rent for a house was $390 compared with $280 for a unit. Bob Berry of the Real Estate Institute of NSW (Orana Division) said: "Housing undersupply continues to be an ongoing issue for regional NSW, and whilst the latest figures reflect a very strong economy in the Dubbo region, and rewards investors and existing owners, on the other side of the story the figures confirm the challenge for home buyers and prospective tenants seeking to enter the market".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/e60d4d60-6e21-4dc7-b461-eb9eb3c0e1b8.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg