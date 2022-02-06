news, local-news, Mathew Dickerson, Dubbo, Jean Emile Serisier

New Jean Emile Serisier Roll of Honour inductee Mathew Dickerson says it feels "surreal" to be recognised in the same manner as some of the city's key business figures but is "also a huge honour" that he wasn't expecting. The 25th recipient of the accolade was named at the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards on Friday night, while the Gold Rhino went to 123 Tix. Named for Jean Emile Serisier, considered a founding father of Dubbo, it was presented each year in recognition of someone who had contributed significantly to the growth of the city, chamber president Errin Williamson said. Like all categories, it had been decided in September before the business awards were postponed from October to February because of COVID-19, and had been kept under wraps since, she said. On stage preparing to make the announcement, Mrs Williamson said the new inductee had been involved in business for many years. "They've provided industry leadership from right here in Dubbo, building a number of successful businesses with national exposure," she said. "They have turned their business success into a platform for giving back to the region, through both community and charity work. "Many of the region's most successful and high-profile charity initiatives are their handiwork, and they don't shy away from the hard work behind the scenes to realise the benefits for the region." Mr Dickerson, who was elected Dubbo mayor after the December local government election, reflected on the recognition on Sunday. "It's a huge honour just to be considered in the same breath as what I would call some of those fathers of Dubbo business," he said. Mr Dickerson recalled attending the awards for many years. "But just those first four winners of the 90s - I remember Joe Snare and Peter Milling and Frank Brennan and Roger Fletcher... I remember being at those Rhinos," he said. "I was obviously a lot younger than I am now, and I was sitting there going 'wow, these are people that are just fantastic for Dubbo, they've made a real contribution'. "And I used to love talking to those people - not that I was best friends with them, but I used to talk to them occasionally, and they always had these gems of wisdom, and I just really respected the experience they had in business, but also the contribution to Dubbo business. "...So it feels a little bit surreal to have an award, it doesn't mean you're as good as those people of course, but to have an award the same as they've been awarded over the years feels very surreal but also a huge honour and something absolutely that i wasn't expecting. "... the staff members told me the look on my face, they're used to me being able to string a couple of words together, but they said I was just frozen for a few seconds there, which they haven't been used to seeing..." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

