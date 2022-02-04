sport, local-sport,

Clint Lundholm's decision to head north rather than to Sydney with Amulet Street has been justified after the promising gelding won at Walcha on Friday. The Dubbo trainer nominated the former James Cummings galloper for both the Walcha event and Saturday's $100,000 Highway race at Randwick. While Friday's Class 1 Handicap (1200m) at Walcha was only a $30,000 event it mattered little to Lundholm when $3 favorite Amulet Street saluted by more than half a length. It made it back-to-back wins for Amulet Street after victory at Tamworth last month and has the four--year-old firing in the lead-up to next month's $150,000 Western Districts Country Championships Qualifier at Coonamble. READ ALSO: - No victories, but attitude of young players makes this Rummans' 'most enjoyable year of cricket' - Edwards lays the groundwork for his own success at premier stadiums - Ferrari ready to make his mark in Rams season opener Lundholm will be hoping his good form, which includes a double at Dubbo earlier this week, will continue on Saturday at Gilgandra. He has four horses - Eugalong, Gisela's Crown, So Extra and Maramoti - set to go around at Gilgandra. Three-year-old filly So Extra will make her debut on Saturday after running second in her first trial at Parkes earlier in the month. One trainer who won't be at Gilgandra is Alison Smith after she opted to race in Saturday's Highway at Randwick with Billabong Isle. Billabong Isle will head to the city after three successive wins, two of those at Dubbo and one at Wellington. The three-year-old filly, to be ridden by apprentice Tyler Schiller, was a $10 chance on Friday afternoon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/513bc4fd-619d-4984-989c-87def2a40a34.JPG/r619_142_4739_2470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg