Hundreds of the most exciting young athletes in the bush will descend on Barden Park this weekend. The premier facility will host the Little Athletics NSW Region 3 Championships across two days, and there's plenty of medal chances within the host club. Dubbo Athletics Club will have a huge amount of youngsters take to the track and field and while state champions like Ella Penman will again be ones to watch, there's been many who have been working hard in the build-up. "It's the best of the best from our region," Dubbo Athletics Club president Steve Gamble said. "All the top runners, throwers and jumpers are here for two days and Dubbo has a few hopefuls. "We're hoping to send a few to Sydney (for state titles) this year and we've probably got a few who can come away with some state championships next month. "Ella Penman is obviously always one who will stand out but, honestly, there's a lot of kids who will do fantastically well." READ ALSO: - No victories, but attitude of young players makes this Rummans' 'most enjoyable year of cricket' - Ferrari ready to make his mark in Rams season opener - Edwards lays the groundwork for his own success at premier stadiums Region 3 takes in a huge area with athletes set to travel from Cobar down to Condobolin, right across to Katoomba in the Blue Mountains, and everywhere in between. Getting to see high-calibre competitors from all those centres is an exciting prospect for athletics fans like Gamble, but just having competition back at Barden Park is the most pleasing thing. Given the amount of travel to various meetings that is required in athletics, the sport was one of those impacted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A host of events were cancelled but things are slowly getting back to a new kind of normal. "It's fantastic. It's been 12 months since the last one so we're really excited to see all our athletes back in action and there should be about 450 kids from all over the region, and that's great considering the circumstances," Gamble said. "The fact we've got a season up and running and can follow it with a regional carnival, we're thankful for it and everyone at the club is excited." The action starts at 8am on Saturday.

