Tom Burlinson is delving into the great American song book for a show all about the classics. Now We're Swingin' features a soundscape of swing classics by the likes of Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra. Saturday, February 5. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $59 to $65. The performance of Finissage: Respire, Respire to close the Mel O'Callaghan: Centre of the Centre exhibition features intimate choreography of breathing techniques accompanied by a harp. The reverberating sound of breathing penetrates the space as the glass sculptures amplify and resonate the rhythmic cycles of the breath work performed. Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5. 11am. Western Plains Cultural Centre. Register at www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org. It's all systems go for the Wellington Vintage Fair and Swap Meet where you can get everything from a cut glass vase to a bumper bar at the swap meet. Buy second hand goods at an array of market stalls, check out vintage cars and machinery and take the kids on vintage rides. On Saturday, March 5 there will be an observation car rally for vehicles over 25 years old and a tractor trek, with the main event at on Sunday at the showgrounds. Entry for the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5yrs to 15yrs and under 5 free. Cash payments only at the gatess. More details at ww.wellingtonvintagefair.com.au The theme for Smokescreen in 2022 is 'The River'. These are films in which a river plays an important part in the telling of the story. The African Queen features a mismatched couple (Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn) travelling down a river by boat. Saturday, February 5. 4pm. $10 or $70 for season pass. Western Plains Cultural Centre. Visit www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org/smokescreen2022 Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, January 29. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Held the first and third Saturday of every month. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. Saturday, February 5. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park. The first NSW Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society (CCHS) show in two years due to COVID-19. Watch these magnificent animals being led, ridden and compete in jobs for which they were traditionally used on the land. Prizes and money up for grabs for competitors, and the opportunity for a yarn with horse owners. Sunday, February 6. Kingsfield Stud, Sugarloaf Equestrian Centre, 315 Coates Park Road, Cobbitty. Visit clydesdalensw.com. This stunning spectacular is a salute to the famous BBC Proms Concerts of London's Royal Albert Hall. Join Australia's most acclaimed international violinist, Ian Cooper, with opera stars, prima ballerinas, pipe band and The Blue Danube Orchestra to evoke the sheer exuberance of An Afternoon at the Proms Spectacular. Sunday, February 13. 2pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $75 to $79. Central Coast band Little Quirks to play in Dubbo on their regional The Rain Is Coming tour, to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Last in Dubbo in 2019, Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band featuring siblings and cousins Jaymi Toole (vocals, mandolin), Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums). Friday, April 22 . The Garden Hotel. Tickets and information at www.littlequirksband.com. The Rock Show Oz Edition is the last in a long line of rock shows put together by the late Jon English and Coralea Cameron. It features the Trilogy of Rock Band performing a huge repertoire of classic Aussie rock covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as being a tribute to the late entertainer. Saturday, February 5. 8pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $55 to $59.90. Tickets through Ticketek. An exhibition in collaboration with Orange & District Historical Society, Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s, features large-scale historical images with toys and familiar objects from the era, multimedia presentations and hands-on activities. Until March 20. Orange Regional Museum. Free. Orange gets two A Day on the Green concerts this year - one headlined by Midnight Oil and the other by ARIA award-winning pop rock outfit Lime Cordiale. They will bring their The Squeeze Freshtival 2022 tour to Heifer Station Wines on April 24. Now its third year, The Squeeze Freshtival is programmed by Lime Cordiale and this year features Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and The VANNS in support. This exhibition by local artist Julian Woods investigates the nature of death, and how all humans are mortal and "cut from the same cloth". Titled For dust you are and to dust you will return, it features a series of canvas, photographic and moving picture works using charcoal collected from areas impacted by the 2019-20 bushfires. Until February 13. Wayout Space, Kandos. Visit visit cementa.com.au/wayout. The Sydney Symphony is in town for one special night, performing Tchaikovsky. The evening will carry listeners down Vienna's cobbled streets as the orchestra brings to life music from the city's past, before launching into the composers famous Fifth Symphony. Friday, February 4. BMEC. $30 to $60. Two exhibitions that highlight the artistry in drawing. Brett Whitely: Drawing is Everything explores the central place drawing played in the renowned artists practice. Anastasia Parmson: I Drew A Line & Called It Home creates site-specific installations that extends drawing beyond a conventional 2D format. The galleries ceramic gallery has been transformed into a fictional (drawn) living room. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery. Until February 6. Archie Roach is one of Australia's finest singer songwriters. Tell Me Why is the title of his award winning memoir and companion album, as well as this tour. It is an intimate, moving and often confronting account of his resilience and strength of spirit, and also of a great love story. It's an extraordinary odyssey of love and heartbreak, family and community, survival and renewal - and the healing power of music. Tuesday, February 8. 7.30pm. BMEC. $65. Local business owners can gather, network and get inspired at next year's BizMonth business lunch, while at the same time having a laugh courtesy of comedian Shane Jacobson, who will be guest speaker. February 10. $75. Tickets from www.bathurstbusinesshub.com.au. After being cancelled last year due to COVID, the Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show is back for 2022. See some of the best bike from across the region on show (but don't touch!). To display your bike, just turn up on the day and pay the $10 entry fee. Saturday, February 12. 10am to 2pm. Russell Street, along Kings Parade, Bathurst. Visit www.bathurstbikeshow.com. Described as "a hell of a play in a holy place", The Silver Tunnel confronts the difficult topic of suicide by celebrating life, with lots of laughs along the way. The play will act as a promotion for The Rev Bill Crews Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports poor, homeless and disadvantaged people across the country. April 8, 8pm. April 9, 4pm and 8pm. Bathurst Uniting Church. Free. Visit www.thesilvertunnel.org. The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a special talk on the afternoon of Saturday April 30. Ms Kelly is a writer of Australian fiction, author of eleven novels - Black Diamonds, This Red Earth, The Blue Mile, Paper Daisies, Wild Chicory, Jewel Sea, Lady Bird & The Fox, Sunshine, Walking, Her Last Words and The Truth & Addy Loest - tales of passion, politics and history, of ordinary people living through extraordinary times in the land she calls home. Books in good order can be left in the porch but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Otherwise bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The Trading Table is an opportunity to donate or buy some of your home made relishes, jams and chutneys for everyone to enjoy. The book fair will be held over two weekends Friday and Saturday the 22nd and 23rd of April and Friday the 29th and Saturday the 30th of April. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. Platform Arts Hub Blayney's annual small art prize for young artists is seeking entries. The competition is open to in schools within a 100km radius of Blayney. The theme, "Light and Shade", is open to interpretation through all art mediums. $10 entry fee per artwork, limit of two artworks per applicants. There are three age categories and an encouragement award, with prizes ranging from $50 to $500 (for first prize in the high school section). One of the first events to be held at the new Story Bank Mandurama will be a mosaic lamp-making workshop. Over three hours you will get to create your own mosaic lamp, which you will be able to take home. Saturday, February 26. 1pm to 4pm. Cost $250 per person. Visit the events listing at www.storybankmandurama.comfor info and to book. Blayney Harness Racing Club will hold two meetings next month. Sunday February 6 and 13. Gates open at noon both days. For details on race times visit the Australian Harness Racing website. Blayney Showground, Lawson Street. For those hanging out for fresh produce, the first Blayney Rotary Market for 2022 will be held in February. Stalls will feature seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. February 20. 8.30am to noon. From 8.30am. CentrePoint. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. After a COVID-enforced hiatus the Oberon Rodeo is scheduled to return in 2022. Gates open 8am for a 10am start with the main event at 2pm, followed by the official after party. Saturday, February 26. Oberon Showground. $25 adult, $15 child, $65 family. Enjoy an afternoon of live music by local talents, including Andy Nelson, Smith & Jones and The Safety of Life at Sea, at Renzaglia Wines and Bella Luna Vineyard. BYO picnic or add a food platter on to your ticket. Great range of Renzaglia wines available and local brewer, Cosmo Brewing, will have a selection of cleansing ales. Saturday, February 5. 2pm to 8pm. 38 Bosworth Falls Road, O'Connell. $55. Contact the winery on 02 6337 5756. Step right up and experience an agricultural show like no other. From traditional favourites through to amusements, show bags and a host of special surprises, including the 2022 Oberon Quickshear competition with one of the largest cash prices for quickshear in the world. The Oberon Show has something for everyone and culminates in a massive entertainment and fireworks display for all to see. Saturday, February 12. Oberon Showground. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.

