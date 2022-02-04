sport, local-sport,

REGROUP and don't give up - that was the message from Western Zone coach Shane Broes to his players after they suffered a four-wicket loss to Greater Illawarra on day one of their 2021-22 Country Championships campaign. Western won the toss and batted first in their opening Southern Pool game on Friday in the Shoalhaven, but were only able to reach a total of 126. Though they then toiled in field and made the chase tough, Greater Illawarra hit the winning runs with 14 balls to spare. "The wicket was doing a little bit, it was pretty tough to bat on, but they bowled good lengths which made it hard for our batters to score," Broes said. "But we pushed it all the way to within two overs, so it was a hard deck to score on and the outfield was very, very slow. "Just things didn't go our way, so it's time to regroup for tomorrow." The loss means It means Western's hopes of advancing to the Country Championships final for the first time since season 2016-17 took a big hit. But Broes was proud of the fight his players showed in attempting to defend the small total and offered a reminder of what unfolded in the Plan B Regional Bash Twenty20 competition earlier this season. Central West lost their opening pool game to Western Plains, but regrouped, fought hard to win their next two games and advanced to the semi-final. "That was my team ... I reminded the boys of that, we lost the first game of that one and pushed through by winning the next two, so we'll keep that in mind and strive to do that in this carnival," he said. "I was proud of them yeah, we never gave for one bit, so that was the positive out of today that we pushed it so deep. The disappointing part was that we had 10 balls that we didn't face in our innings and who knows? That could've made the difference at the end of the day. "But there's a lot of could haves, should haves in cricket. Just little things didn't go our way like a dropped catch or a rash shot. That's cricket, we'll move on." Western began the game well enough with openers Matt Everett and Nic Broes ticking along at around three runs an over. But the momentum soon swung in favour of Greater Illawarra as its consistently good line and length bowling restricted Western's scoring, built pressure and drew rash shots. Broes was the first to fall in the 13th over, caught out for 11 as he edged the ball to the wicket-keeper when slashing at delivery outside off to make it 1-35. Four overs later Mason King was introduced into the attack and the seamer produced a superb opening spell that laid the platform for his side's victory He had Ryan Peacock caught behind for five in his first over, and the following over Broc Larance was sent on his way for a duck after edging one to second slip. That made it 3-48. King then struck with the first two balls of the 21st over as Everett (30) skied one to mid-on and the next delivery Mitch Bower was caught at second slip. At that stage King's figures were 4-4 and despite having a hugely talented top and middle order, Western was in big trouble at 5-51. READ ALSO: It was left to Western skipper Jameel Qureshi and Connor Slattery to try and launch a recovery mission, but they also found runs hard to come by as the scoring rate dipped below 2.5 an over. At the drinks break after the 34th over, Western was at 5-84 and when Slattery went soon after for 21, a score of 150 plus looked increasingly unlikely. Western finally hit triple figures on the third ball of the 41st over - the struggle highlighted by Qureshi who only managed 16 off the first 50 deliveries he faced. The Western skipper was eventually out stumped for 27 off 71 with five overs to go, at which stage it was 6-117. Qureshi then watched on as the remaining wickets fell quickly, Western all out for 126 after 48.2 overs. Everett's 30 off 70 stood as Western's top score while Dubbo's Marty Jeffrey (23 off 42) was the only player to score at a strike rate in excess of 50. With Greater Illawarra only needing to score at 2.4 an over to win, Western's new ball duo Mitch Taylor (0-17 off six) and Brent Tucker (0-15 off seven) worked hard to keep things tight early. While they were unable to get an early breakthrough - Greater Illawarra was 0/28 after 10 overs - Western continued to pressure and was finally rewarded. Spinner Larance and Matt Skinner struck in consecutive overs to have their rivals at 2-65 after 24. Skinner went on to bowl five maidens across his 10 overs and concede just 12 runs. But Greater Illawarra hit triple figures in the 39th over, at which stage they still had six wickets in hand. While Western managed to take two more wickets - Nic Broes' spin seeing him with 2-10 off 3.4 - and push the the contest into the 48th over, the catch seemed inevitable and it was. Greater Illawarra got the job done in the 48th over. Western will need to win its remaining Southern Pool games against Riverina (Saturday) and ACT Southern Districts (Sunday) to be any chance of joining Newcastle in the February 13 final.

