Dubbo is set to welcome some of Australia's best musical acts to town over the next two months. The state government's Great Southern Nights initiative will bring a total of 30 artists to regional venues around NSW between March 18 to April 10. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre will host two Australian music icons with Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley both set to play on March 30. The Garden Hotel will host three acts in as many weeks with Katie and the Band (March 26), Miiesha (April 8) and Mallrat (April 9) all to play at the venue. The Amaroo Hotel will host Hooligan Hefs on March 19 while Devil's Hollow Brewery will have Blue Sherlock play on April 2. READ ALSO: James Bennett and Elle Drennan will play at the Establishment Bar on Macquarie Street on March 18 and 20 respectively. ARIA chief executive officer Annabelle Herd believes the Great Southern Nights initiative will help restart the live music scene in NSW after some disruption due to COVID-19. "Great Southern Nights will have artists, crew and music venues back to doing what they love and do best - putting on shows and getting people out to experience the joy of live music again," she said. "Great Southern Nights was such a huge success in 2020 and is exactly what our industry needs right now, so we're excited to see Australia's best talent wanting to be involved in 2022. "We're proud to play an integral part in this vital project at this much needed time." Tickets and more information can be found at the Great Southern Nights website.

