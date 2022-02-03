coronavirus,

A woman in her 80s is the Western NSW Local Health District's latest COVID-19 related death. The woman, from Canowindra who was full vaccinated but had underlying health issues, is being reported as the region's only death in the latest NSW Health report. It takes the region's death tally throughout this Omnicron wave of the virus up to six following four deaths over the weekend, three of which were in Dubbo and the other in Canowindra, while there was another in Dubbo this week. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There are currently 26 people in hospital battling COVID-19, with three of those in intensive care. There were 470 new COVID cases across the Western NSW Health District to 4pm on Wednesday. There were 207 positive PCR test results and 263 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results. There was 117 new cases in Orange, 106 in Dubbo and 56 in Bathurst. NSW has recorded 38 deaths and 12,632 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm. Of the new cases, 7147 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5485 came from PCR testing. There are 2578 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 160 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2622 patients were being cared for with 170 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 41.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 41 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.worboys/6b7029a1-dc08-4030-ad79-5ea1c317fded.jpg/r8_0_3831_2160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg