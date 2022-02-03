news, local-news,

The Parkes electorate is set to receive more than $1 million in funding from the federal government to improve the health of rivers in the area. Federal member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the newest funding had come from the $20 million Murray-Darling Health Rivers Program. "As we've seen over the last four or five years, the reliance on the river system for water is paramount in our part of the world," he said. "At the moment the rivers are flowing and everything is lush but it's not always like that. READ ALSO: "So it is important that we protect the health of the rivers and get the balance between productive agriculture, the environment and amenity for communities." The healthy rivers program helps communities deliver projects to improve the health of their rivers and wetlands, while also supporting the local economy. Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pit explained just exactly how the funding would be used in the electorate going forward, with the majority of money going to a single local government area. "This about practical environmental improvements in the Murray-Darling basin," he said. "As part of these projects, roughly $900,000 will to the Warrumbungle Shire Council for significant upgrades on the Castlereagh River. "There is also funding for plants, for revegetation, for weed management and of course for re-snagging the river for Murray cod." So far more than $1.31 million has been given to the electorate across the program, with programs in place to treat weeds and create as many as 10 new habitats for native fish. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/f36035ff-e582-46e5-8325-e8faff8c4404.jpg/r340_376_4020_2455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg