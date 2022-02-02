sport, local-sport,

Wellington junior and Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs has been named to make his second Indigenous All Stars appearance against the Maori All Stars on February 12. Commbank Stadium in Sydney will host the first two major rugby league matches of 2022 with both sets of men's and women's All Stars team to battle it out. After playing just four matches in 2021 before injuring his knee, Staggs will line-up in one of the centre positions in just over a week's time. The other centre position could be filled by another Western product with Coonamble's Jesse Ramien also selected to play in the match as was his Cronulla teammate Bathurst's Will Kennedy. It is no secret Staggs will be a key ingredient to the Broncos success in 2022 after having several injury plagued seasons over the past two years. READ ALSO: With new recruits such as new captain Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, the expectation for the Broncos are to make the top eight this year after several lackluster seasons. Staggs has been one of the shining lights for Brisbane when healthy after picking up the Daily M Centre of the Year back in 2020. A total of seven Broncos including Staggs have been selected to feature across the four teams set to take play on February 12. The 2022 NRL season will start in just over a months time on March 10 when the Manly Sea Eagles take on the Penrith Panthers. Staggs and his teammate will face the South Sydney Rabbitohs the following night to open their season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/1b11add5-a6da-4d41-b8aa-ce69456d4cec.jpg/r0_35_881_533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg