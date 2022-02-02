At the Library | Activities on offer to exercise your brain

community,

Exercise your brain with word and picture puzzles and interactive games that improve memory, concentration and problem solving skills. Brain Training is a free five-week program for adults. Join in the fun, meet new people and challenge yourself. Wednesdays February 2 to March 2 from 2.00-3.00pm. Spaces are limited, bookings required. Are you looking for lively conversation on local and regional news, world events and matters that interest you? Join like-minded people at The News Café to discuss current news and affairs. Free, no bookings required. Fridays from 10-12.30pm at Dubbo Library. The News Café commences Friday February 4. Get social and join the Dubbo Library Book Club, members meet on the first Tuesday of the month to share, discuss and review what they are reading. Or start your own book club with friends, register your club with the library to access a wide range of book club titles in kits of 10 copies with book club notes for convenience for clubs to borrow, read, discuss and enjoy. For more information on Brain Training, the News Café or joining a Book Club or to book contact Dubbo Library on 6801 4510. How did a slab hut on the fringes of Dubbo settlement build a collection of fine furniture to rival contemporary bedroom interiors? Join Lyn Campbell to discover the stories behind Dundullimal Homestead's beautiful collection of 1800s bedroom furniture, French doors, fixed louvres and fine cedar detailing. This free event is one of a series of six local history talks organised in partnership between Dubbo Library and Dundullimal Homestead. Dundullimal Bedtime Tales: February 16 from 7.00-8.00pm at Dubbo Library. Bookings required. To book go to www.mrl.nsw.gov.au We offer free home delivery service and a convenient free collection service for members who have difficulty getting to the library. We will select and deliver items to your home or to Aged Care Facilities and retirement villages, or arrange a time for you to park and collect, contactless and COVID safe. Access free Wi-Fi and computers for all your word-processing and internet needs. You can print, copy, scan and fax, or print from your mobile device (charges apply for print, copy and scan services). Sign up for our eNewsletters and get the latest news and events delivered to your inbox each month. Subscribe from our website www.mrl.nsw.gov.au Your online library is always open! Borrow a fantastic range of eFilms, eBooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks for free with your library card. You can also access an expanded collection of eNewspapers for free. Dubbo Library hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturdays, 11am to 3pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie streets. Ph 6801 4510. Website: mrl.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/8f6f9c47-5185-40b7-af0c-30add2501ee9.jpg/r0_283_1200_961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg