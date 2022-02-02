news, local-news,

Lazy River Estate will host a fundraising long lunch based around raising awareness for ovarian cancer. After losing a close friend due to the illness, Kristina Powell decided to do whatever she could to raise awareness and money, including a long lunch which will be held at the popular venue on February 20. "I lost a very, very close friend who was diagnosed at stage four," Ms Powell said. "She was only 42 at the time when she was diagnosed, she only had a very short battle from when she was diagnosed it was only 14 months for diagnosis to when she died. "She was a very educated and very intelligent, young professional woman. "She looked after herself and the tragic thing about it was not knowing what to look for and what to be aware of. "So part of my motivation following that loss was to try and change the trajectory for other women and help them understand that the signs and symptoms are very subtle. "It's a silent killer ovarian cancer because the signs and symptoms are tricky to pick up but it's about knowing your body. "I'll talk about that on the day." READ ALSO: Ms Powell met guest speaker Heather Hawkins during their trek to larapinta last year and the former was in awe of the latter after their initial encounter. "Heather is an ambassador for Ovarian Cancer Australia and she was on that trek with us," she said. "She's coming out to be the guest speaker at the lunch at Lazy River Estate. "She's an ovarian cancer survivor herself, she's done a lot of amazing things." Ms Powell is hopeful the boost in funding can eventually help early detection tests become available to women of any age. "In 30 years the treatments for ovarian cancer have not really changed," she said. "There is no early detection test so they really are working hard which is part of process in what they are doing by raising awareness." After already completing one trek, Ms Powell admitted she will be taking part in another journey, this time to Tasmania. "I've committed to another trek, so last year I did the larapinta and this year I'm going down to the cradle mountain wildness area in Tasmania in April," she said. "So I'll be trekking again with a group of people who are doing the same thing I am doing and raising money. "It's a six-day trek and the focus of our fundraising is to be able to put all women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in touch with an experienced telehealth nurse." Tickets for the long lunch fundraiser are available via 123Tix and more information can be found on the Lazy River Facebook page.

