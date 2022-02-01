sport, local-sport,

Wellington trainer Ron Steel had been looking for a spot in a race over 450 metres for Lachie's Shy and the two-year-old made the most of his opportunity over the distance. Drawn into box four in the opening race at Kennerson Park on Monday, Lachie Shy ($8.50) didn't jump too well from the boxes but covered up the distance as he took the lead in the final stretches to claim victory. He'd fallen short in a couple of his last starts, a third and a second at Dubbo earlier this month. Steel said he was pleased with the two-year-old's win. "I've been trying to get a 450 metres race down here for a while now," he said. "I brought him down here once and he only ended up being a reserve and didn't get a run. He's been hanging out for 450 metres for a while. "I'm just over the moon with him. I actually knew he'd go close but I didn't think he'd win. He's a very strong finisher, one of the strongest finishers I've had." READ ALSO: - 'He was dynamite': Pair of victories a boost to Lundholm's Country Championship hopes - 'We love her': First win for Ryan's 'pocket rocket' is special - Dubbo derby to kick things off as new rivalries are confirmed for WPL Lachie's Shy would just get home ahead of massive outsider Devil King ($51), trained by Robert Littlefield, in second. "I put him over the 500, but it was just a fraction too early, just too quick for him," Steel said of his hope. "He just needed to go from the 400s to the 450s first. I'll now drop him back to the 400s. He starts pretty slow, just doesn't jump well, but he seemed to go all right." Race favourite Nangar Bolt ($2.70), who is trained by Dennis Barnes, led for much of Monday's event but finished third. Lachie's Shy scored his first win on Monday after previously scoring four placings in 11 starts. Racing is at Kennerson Park again on Friday night, with that meeting headlined by the $40,000 Bathurst Gold Cup.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/1ce4dd51-8067-471b-b89c-85542b20a64b.JPG/r263_363_1346_975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg