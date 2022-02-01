news, local-news, news, Dubbo, TAFE, Eleni Pringle

Eleni Pringle left school at 15 to travel the world as a ballerina, but injury and illness cut her career short. The young woman is reinventing herself, determination in her studies at TAFE NSW Dubbo opening up a new path. She graduated in 2021 with a Year 12 ATAR equivalent and has accepted an offer from Sydney's Macquarie University to study a double bachelor of medical science/ bachelor of arts. The course that's opened up university study to Ms Pringle is the TAFE NSW certificate IV in tertiary preparation, a nationally accredited qualification offering a Tertiary Entrance Score, recognised by education institutions and employers as an alternative pathway to further study. Ms Pringle, who years ago competed in the City of Dubbo Eisteddfod, said the TAFE course had prepared her for the future. "I had a really clear goal when I decided to study at TAFE NSW, and that was to get the best Tertiary Entrance Score and gain entry into a university degree," Ms Pringle said. "I was really motivated and learned great study habits in my TAFE courses, like planning, researching, and presenting ideas. "These skills will make my studies easier to manage when I start university." TAFE NSW relieving head of skills team for career pathways Vicki Miller says the one-year certificate IV is for people who want to finish their high school studies, gain entry to a career of choice or secure a better ATAR equivalent to study for a degree. It was also useful for people looking for a career change, she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/fd3925c3-cb9d-4712-8e95-cc3bd88b70a5.jpg/r0_4_1240_705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg