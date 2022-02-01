comment, Dubbo Regional Council

I am often amazed at how difficult it is to contact some elected representatives in our democracy. It is an important facet of representation that the voice of the community can be heard and decisions should be made based on good planning, good vision and working towards desired outcomes. Some people are under the misconception that hearing from community members means that you must do everything that is asked for but that would not necessarily be achievable. In my opinion, community members want to know their voices have been heard and then elected representatives must weigh up all of the available data and information and make the best decision for the long-term benefit of the overall community. With all of that in mind, this week council is holding a workshop to plan an extensive review of the council community committee structure. For some reason beyond my understanding, council has dramatically reduced the number of community committees that existed since my last time on council. I saw huge value in those committees and used to enjoy hearing ideas that were brought forward by committee members. Sure, there were times when committee members were unhappy their ideas were not implemented or that another project received higher priority than 'their' plan but it was critical that those committees, and hence council, heard from the community. Councillor Richard Ivey also sees value in that committee structure and wants to ensure that Wellington voices are heard on council as well as other sections of the community, so brought a motion to our last council meeting, which was supported unanimously, to review our entire committee structure. I don't wish to pre-determine the outcome of our workshop but I am hopeful that by the end of it we will have a range of committees to represent different sections of the community. Those committees will then be formally ratified via a council meeting. It is at that point that I need your assistance. As Benjamin Franklin often said, "the world is run by the people who show up" and that is what we need. We need the community to show up. When committee positions are advertised, please put your hand up. We want to hear from community members. We want passionate community members with specialised and local knowledge around certain areas of the community. We want your experience and all that background information to make better decisions for the entire community. In material payment, we can offer no more than a cup of tea during a meeting but your real payment will be in the knowledge that you are making a difference in your community. Tell me the most important committee you think we should create by sending an email to me at mayor@dubbo.nsw.gov.au or calling me on 0418 639 053. I look forward to hearing from you.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/6e9f04a4-43ac-46b5-a8b4-0b371c4c732f.jpg/r21_2_2400_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg