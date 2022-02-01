community, Dubbo zoo, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, zookeeper

Kevin Milton is a Senior Keeper at Taronga Western Plains Zoo and is one of the longest serving keepers in Dubbo having started in 1984. Take a moment to hear about what his job has entailed over the years and why he enjoys his role as a zookeeper. What animals do you work with? "I have been lucky enough to work with a large variety of critters from Australian natives, African ungulates and carnivores to bird species and some South American species as well." How long have you been a keeper for? "I was the ninth keeper to be employed in Dubbo zoo back in 1984. Most things have changed a great deal since then. "The best part is I'm still seeing new things daily and continue to learn about the behaviours of the critters that I work with." What is it like working with animals? "It is a pleasure to provide the creatures in my care daily with the best quality of life that I can give them. "A clean bed, fresh cool water, nice food, and groupings that display happy, healthy, behaviour in their habitats. "At the end of the day some species are extremely dangerous and are treated as such so being able to read their behaviour before entering an enclosure is an essential part of the job." What do you enjoy about your job? "The variety of species each with their own unique requirements. "When you get it spot on you are rewarded with positive behaviours such as they recognise you and enjoy your company. "They breed and rear their young naturally, even allowing us a close look at their babies sometimes." What has been a career highlight to date? "In my early days I was lucky enough to be involved with the first cheetah breeding in Australia as well as breeding Greater Bilby, Rufus Hair Wallaby, White Rhino, Giraffe, Spider Monkeys, Black Rhino and Malleefowl." "The list goes on, but the latest highlight would be the Lion cubs being born and watching them grow." What is something people might not know about your role or a unique aspect of your job? "I have had the pleasure of transporting a variety of species around Australia as well as overseas. "I spent 28 days with two giraffes on a cargo ship to a zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia. "I have flown a single Giraffe in a jumbo jet from Sydney to Auckland Zoo. "There has also been lots of animals transferred by road to other zoos across Australia. "I've been pulled over by the police they wanted to know what was on board and if they could have a look."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/bea0281f-6650-4a77-89c9-0c161d11fbd2.jpg/r0_413_4032_2691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg