Training any winner is special, but landing the first victory with a horse you bred yourself is always a moment to cherish. That was what trainer Andrew Ryan got to enjoy with Laffing Waters at Dubbo Turf Club on Monday. The three-year-old filly, bred by the well-known Ryan family at Bathurst, didn't have things go her way when running fifth first-up at Cowra earlier this month but she put things right on Monday. Ridden by Wellington apprentice Ashleigh Stanley in what was her third career start, Laffing Waters produced a strong finish in the Dubbo RSL Maiden Plate (1000m) to win by almost two-and-a-quarter lengths. "She didn't have much luck at Cowra but that experience and run under a belt did her the world of good," Ryan said after the win. READ ALSO: - In-form heavyweights to clash in 'very important' cup contest - Hutchings refuses to let Im Alrite's bad luck continue - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Ryan added "we love her" when talking about having Laffing Waters around the stables and added more success could be in store for the up-and-coming filly. She hasn't run more than 1000m in any of her three career starts but Monday's performance pointed to a possible stretch out in distance moving forward. "Interestingly, we bred her and her mother was a really promising mare who just went wrong as she was coming good, but we thought she'd get to a mile," Ryan added. "This filly is a little pocket rocket the way she runs, but the way she finished that 1000m she might get further than that." Laffing Waters ($12) got caught wide out at Cowra last time after going hard early and while she got away well on Monday, Stanley was able to get across from gate eight and just settle outside of leader Hiraishin (Reece Jones, $3.90 favourite). As they entered the straight Stanley pushed her hope on and Laffing Waters responded, getting in front before really putting the foot down late on to move clear. Press Sydney (Clayton Gallagher, $4.20) ran home to finish second while La Mia Via (Damon Budler, $4.40) was third. "She has improved," Stanley said after dismounting. "She's a filly that just goes too quick, too early so we elected to try and settle a little and we sat outside the leader and then she kicked away nicely." The win for Ryan and Stanley came after a win for hometown trainer Garry Lunn in the day's first event. Lunn watched on as Ollivander (Reece Jones, $4) produced a gutsy run in the straight to get the better of Jungle Rush (Casey Waddell, $6.50) in the Dubbo City and Gilgandra Toyota Benchmark 58 Handicap (2200m). The result took the six-year-old gelding's record to four wins and 14 placings from 46 starts. "He's a tough old horse," Jones said after the win. "I'm surprised he hasn't won a few more."

