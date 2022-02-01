Matters of State | Wishing everyone all the best for year ahead

community,

It's great to see students across the Dubbo electorate returning to school this week. We know that our kids learn best when they're in the classroom with their teacher and peers, so it's great that students are able to return to the classroom in a safe and sensible way. Good luck to all the teachers, parents and school kids for a fantastic 2022 - especially those starting kindy, and those nearing the end of their schooling years! Businesses, workers, and the performing arts across the Dubbo electorate are set to benefit from a major support package worth more than $1 billion to help the hardest hit get through the Omicron wave. The package includes financial support for small businesses to buy rapid antigen tests (RATs) to help keep their workers safe, and a new Small Business Support Program to assist businesses to help keep their workers employed. The Small Business Support Program provides eligible businesses a lump sum payment of 20 per cent of weekly payroll with a minimum payment of $500 per week and a maximum payment of $5000 per week. In addition, the existing Small Business Fees, Charges and RAT Rebate will be increased by 50 per cent from the current $2000 limit to $3000, and employing businesses will be able to use the rebate to obtain RATs. This will support worker availability by helping reduce costs to small businesses and enabling healthy staff who have been exposed to COVID-19, but test negative, to return to work. The package also extends the Commercial Landlord Hardship Grant, and delivers additional funding for the performing arts sector. Last week I had the opportunity as both local member, and as Minister for Agriculture, to help release 5000 Murray cod fingerlings in the Macquarie River at Dubbo, taking the total number of Murray cod stocked in NSW waterways in 2021-22 to 1.27 million, eclipsing previous records. Stocking over a million fingerlings into NSW waterways is crucial to strengthening the Murray cod populations, and this record-breaking year is monumental following years of crippling drought. Even better - these fish are the progeny of the ones saved during our unprecedented 2019 fish rescues, and now they're returning home! Stocking this impressive number of fish would not have been possible without the help of local communities, fishing clubs and volunteers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/58acba77-bbfb-43c6-83db-827154ed71d4_rotated_270.jpg/r212_916_2568_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg