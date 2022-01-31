sport, local-sport,

Trainers, jockeys, owners and race clubs around the western area are hoping for a successful few weeks and months ahead as the picnic circuit starts up again. Connections and clubs were dealt a huge blow last year as more than half the scheduled picnics meetings around the state were abandoned due to the COVID pandemic. But the picnic meetings are set to start-up again, with the annual Bedgerebong meeting the first cab off the rank. Scheduled for Saturday February 12, the meeting has already sparked plenty of interest with 1500 of the 2000 allowed tickets already sold. READ ALSO: - 'We love her': First win for Ryan's 'pocket rocket' is special - In-form heavyweights to clash in 'very important' cup contest - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership The 2021 edition was one of few picnic events that went ahead, and it was memorable for a number of people in attendance. Apprentice jockey William Stanley of Bathurst was one of those as he had his first ride and won a maiden handicap with the Wanda Ings-trained Dot The Eye as a 17-year-old. Putting the icing on the cake, Stanley then won the Bedgerebong Picnic Cup on Song One for Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon. Another winner at Bedgerebong last year was the Brett Robb-trained and Maddison Wright-rideen On A Promise, which then went on to win the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final. The $9000 Total Wear Bedgerebong Picnic Cup (1400m) headlines the six-race meeting this year. Following that race day, picnic meets are also scheduled for Condobolin (Saturday, February 19), Yass (Saturday, February 26 ) and Tottenham (Saturday, March 5). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

