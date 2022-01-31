news, local-news,

While it may not have been the traditional start to the year Dubbo is used to, residents still managed to get out and about to celebrate the holiday period. The first month of the year bought over 150 millimetres of rain thanks to the La Nina system. According to Weatherzone, Dubbo recorded 153.9 millimetres of rain in January this year which broke the former record from 2008 which was 153.2 millimetres. The more than 150 millimetres of rain surpassed the average rainfall for January by over 100 millimetres with the website reporting the long term average for the first month of the year sits at 51 millimetres. The highest temperature for the month was 36.4 degrees Celsius which came back on January 7, so far this summer, Dubbo is yet to have a day over 40 degrees. The lowest temperature of the month was just 13.1 degrees which was recorded on January 21. The wettest day of 2022 so far was January 7 which had 58.6 millimetres of rain. READ ALSO: Thanks to La Nina, rainfall has been well above average for summer so far and the trend looks to be continuing with the humidity expected to stay moving forward. Remarkably, to January 31 in 2021 only 54 millimetres of rain fell around Dubbo which seems a distant thought when looking at the past three months in the town. There is a chance for some rain to fall this week on Tuesday and Wednesday but the showers are not expected to be significant while the temperature will sit in the late 20s.

