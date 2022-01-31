news, local-news,

Fuel prices around Dubbo are stabilising after rising dramatically in the past 12 months. According to the NRMA, the average price for unleaded petrol in the Dubbo is currently $1.66 per litre while the average for Narromine and Wellington sits at $1.68 per litre and $1.66 per litre respectively. NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury believes fuel prices should stay stable over the next coming months. "My observation is that anything which is below $1.70 at this point, you're not doing too bad," he said. "These prices are certainly not the cheapest in the state but by no means are they the most expensive. READ ALSO: "Canberra is at $1.70, Ballina is at $1.75 but Bathurst is probably the cheapest in the state at $1.56. "I would say just below the middle of the range if not the middle of the range." According to Fuel Check NSW's website, the cheapest petrol in the Dubbo region is currently at the Shell service station in Brocklehurst where the price sits at $1.59 per litre. The most expensive petrol in the area is at the Caltex in Trangie where the prices sits at $1.69 per litre. For the first time in years, diesel around Dubbo is now more expensive than regular unleaded petrol and Mr Khoury says there is a simple reason as to why the fuel type's price has increased so much. "It's been pretty consistent," he said. "Diesel is a lot higher because of the northern hemisphere. "It's a little bit more expensive for diesel and it has been a long time since that has happened. "It's because the northern hemisphere winter is particularly brutal this year and diesel is used as a heating oil. So the demand is higher than usual. Certainly with diesel we have noticed those prices going up." Mr Khoury said according to NRMA's data, the average price in Dubbo for diesel is $1.70 per litre which is currently almost four cents higher than regular unleaded while Narromine's average price sits at $1.68 per litre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

