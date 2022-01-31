news, local-news,

Land values in the Dubbo region have increased at a more modest level than some other parts of the state, and a professor of economics says it could mean the area is not benefitting as strongly from the tree change trend. Total land value in the Dubbo Regional Council area rose by 11.6 per cent in the year to July 1, new figures published by NSW Valuer General Dr David Parker in January. Rural values climbed by 16.3 per cent overall and residential values rose by 10 per cent overall, both deemed "strong increases" in the report. But across NSW the total residential land value jumped by 24.8 per cent overall to $2.2 trillion, with the largest increases occurring in Hunter Coast NSW, where overall values catapulted by 38.1 per cent. Dr Parker said the residential market had experienced a continuing trend of buyers focusing on regional areas in "search of greater affordability and preferred lifestyle options". "This green change, tree change, sea change and ski change has been exacerbated by greater employer flexibility in work locations as a result of home working during COVID," he said. Residential land within the Bathurst Regional Council area rose 13.7 per cent. Professor John Hicks of Charles Sturt University says there are two perspectives to whether a more modest increase than other regions had is positive or otherwise. "It's good for people who want to move into the area and to buy land and to make use of it," he said. "It's not so good for the area as a whole, because it sort of indicates that demand for property, demand for land is rising faster in other areas - the Hunter, for example. "So although there has been a lot of talk about migration from the cities, and that's certainly happening, our area is not particularly targeted by these people, and therefore perhaps not benefiting as much." Professor Hicks noted the values published were estimated values. "They do a survey of the area, and then they apply the same value to a range of other properties that have the same characteristics," he said. "So it's a rather general measure, it doesn't really indicate what a piece of land would sell for in the market, or how much the value of a given piece of land has gone up. "For all intents and purposes it's relatively accurate for assessing the overall increase of land values in an area and generally the purpose of that is to ensure the tax take is appropriate for those people who have to pay land tax." The professor noted the time difference between preparation and publishing the figures and allowed that the situation may change. "These values were estimated around about last July, so we're more than six months into a new financial year and things could be different this year," he said. Dubbo and the wider region may yet benefit from having lower land values than some other parts of the state, the professor suggests. "...because our values aren't going up as rapidly as they are elsewhere, there may be, down the track, a shift of people who want to buy land in our area because it's relatively cheaper," Professor Hicks said.

