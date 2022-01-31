sport, local-sport,

Narromine have held on for a nail-biting seven run victory of CYMS in the RSL Pinnington Cup on Saturday afternoon. Narromine skipper Doug Potter won the toss and chose to bat first which looked the right decision at Lady Cutler 3. Potter lead from the front for his side scoring 36 while Dan Battishall chipped in with a more than handy 31 as Narromine finished 8/157 from their 40 overs. The wickets were shared between the CYMS bowling attack with Trae Smith, Andrew Cusack and Cooper Townsend each picking up two wickets each. The CYMS top order struggled with Bart Goodman (4/29) enjoying some success early before Nick Guthrie set about rebuilding the innings. Guthrie notched up an innings of 39 and got CYMS back into the game before he was removed by Potter who continued his strong all round performance. Ryan Johnston and Ryan George picked up were Guthrie left off but Greg Kerr managed to remove the pair as CYMS were bowled out for 151. Goodman was well supported with the ball by spinners Potter (3/28) and Kerr (2/34) who both took wickets at vital times for Narromine. READ ALSO: RSL Colts continued their good form with a dominant eight wicket win over Newtown at Lady Cutler 4. Wes Giddings took an economical 4/6 for RSL Colts while Newtown batsman Bhav Nanda hit an impressive 52 as his side were bowled for just 102. A pair of RSL Colts young guns took the attack back to the Newtown bowlers with Cooper Giddings and Nathan Towart combining. Giddings was run out for 49 with just two runs left to end the game before Preston Beauchamp hit a four to seal the game for RSL Colts, while Towart finished 40 not out. South Dubbo Limes have bragging rights over their clubmates South Dubbo Lemons after the former won on Saturday. Harry Roscarel hit 73 for South Dubbo Limes as they were bowled out for 163 with Joe Coles taking 5/27 against his fellow clubmates. Not to be outdone, Max McAneney took 5/13 for South Dubbo Limes as he ripped through a South Dubbo Lemons batting order which never really fired to finish 9/85. In the other RSL Pinnington Cup match of the round, the Newtown Ducks were too good for Macquarie. Macquarie bowler Luke Carman took 5/23 but it was not enough as the Newtown Ducks scored 183. The Ducks bowlers were too good as they restricted Macquarie to just 154 to take the win. Macquarie Blue took a big win against Narromine in their RSL Kelly Cup at Dundas Oval on Saturday. Batting first, Narromine struggled to be bowled out for just 47 with Macquarie eventually chasing down the total in just 17 overs for the loss of four wickets. Mick McMullen and Graeme Allen both hit half-centuries in the Newtown Tigers' win over CYMS Green at John McGrath 2. Allen hit 53 not out while McMullen managed 58 runs of his own to lead Newtown to 5/200 from their 40 overs. From there it was all about the bowling attack as Andrew Gardiner spearheaded the onslaught with CYMS Green only managing to be 8/28 before the match ended. The win for Newtown keeps them in touch with the top teams on the ladder as they currently sit four points between the top of the table. RSL Colts Coolbaggie were too good for South Dubbo in their match. Richie and Ashton Deebank led the way for RSL Colts Coolbaggie hitting 56 and 40 not out respectively as their side chased down 177 with just seven balls remaining. Macquarie White's bowling attack was too good against CYMS White as they bowled out the latter for just 87. The wickets were shared between the Macquarie White bowlers with Lachie O'Malley, Evan McMullen, Mark Wallace and Charlie Hollman each taking two wickets. Dave Elder led the way for Macquarie White in their run chase, hitting a composed 25 not out as his side chased down the total with the loss of just five wickets to remain at the top of the ladder equal on points with the Newtown Rhinos. Newtown Kings were 3/66 in their run chase against Rugby at John McGrath 1. Newtown required 116 to win with the match was well in the balance before a medical incident ended play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/a4b1b3e4-3a2d-4907-bcc2-f16e57c439fd.jpg/r2_232_3598_2264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg