sport, local-sport,

Westlink appears to be back at his best but he'll have to overcome a huge weight if he's to make it back-to-back wins on Monday. Darren Hyde's former Country Championships finalist got back to winning ways last time out with an eye-catching performance in the Cowra Japan Cup. He'll go around again in Monday's Maas Group Open Handicap (1300m) at Dubbo Turf Club but he'll start that race as the 62.5kg top weight. The most the seven-year-old has previously carried is 59kg. "His work on Tuesday was brilliant. It was first-class and I was really happy with his gallop," Hyde said of his stable star. "I just don't like the weight. It's a killer. But I think if he can carry it, he'll win. It's just if he can carry it." READ ALSO: - Larance goes large for CYMS while worries increase for Blues - Returning premiership winners already making a difference for Magpies - Hutchings refuses to let Im Alrite's bad luck continue Working in Westlink's favour is the recent return to form, the booking of jockey Nick Heywood again, and the chance tor race back at his home track. Westlink hasn't raced at Dubbo Turf Club since October of 2020 but his record at home is five wins from 10 starts. Heywood was in the saddle for the Cowra win and the first-up run at Wagga prior to that. The Wagga race was his first back in NSW after a stint in Queensland last year. Given his high benchmark rating - Westlink is currently rated at 85 - Hyde opted to send him north of the border to find races more easily. While there was no victories in Queensland the Casino Prince gelding still performed well, placing twice and running fifth in the $125,000 Goldmarket, a Listed event, at the Gold Coast. "He was competitive up there and he was probably unlucky not to win one," Hyde said. A return to Queensland could on the cards in the coming months or racing more regularly in midweek events in Sydney is the other option Hyde has. "We'll get through tomorrow and then see," Hyde added. "He just can't keep carrying that sort of weight out here. "But he's just been so consistent. Every prep he's had he's won a race, bar last prep in Brisbane. "I've been lucky with him. When you get him fit you don't need to do too much with him." Monday's Open Handicap features a number of high-profile gallops. The Clint Lundholm-trained Activation, whose past two starts have been in Highway events in the city, was a $3.50 favourite for the event on Sunday afternoon while Westlink was on the second line of betting at $3.60. The Brett Cavanough-trained Eiger was at $4.80 and will benefit from Madi Owen's 2kg claim after being 59.5kg. Drawing barrier 14 makes life a little tougher for Eiger while Westlink drew gate nine. Monday's Open Handicap is the seventh of eight events on the card, with the first to jump at 1.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/7e4179bf-2d7d-4bb6-8f6a-14b9fb29d3b6.jpg/r120_134_2208_1314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg