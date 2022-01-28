sport, local-sport,

It's a crucial weekend for Macquarie and stand-in captain Myles Smith will be looking to his batsmen to take the initiative against RSL-Colts. Macquarie was top of the RSL-Whitney Cup ladder heading into the Christmas break but a loss and a tie since the resumption of play has resulted in the Blues falling to second behind CYMS. They head into Saturday's match with an in-form RSL-Colts side just three points ahead of the defending premiers while Newtown is only a further point back in fourth in what is a close-fought race for the top three. The clash at No. 2 Oval is "almost a must-win", according to Smith, who has taken on the captaincy for this weekend in the absence of the unavailable Ricky Medway. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to lead the boys around. Especially against Colts, it's a good challenge first up," he said, before talking about his side's recent form. "There's no stressing just yet. If we can get a win this weekend we'll go a long way to making the finals." READ ALSO: - 'Best all-rounder in NSW country cricket' headlines resurgent Western squad - 'First bloke I'd pick in any team': Jeffrey hails all-rounder's influence - Tigers lock in captain-coach and target new faces following departures If the Blues are to win on Saturday, the batting lineup will need to deliver. For all the talent within the Macquarie batting group, it's yet to fully dominate an attack this year. Lachlan Strachan's 73 not out against Rugby in December is the best score of any batter but it's not so much a display of power Smith is looking to on Saturday. The captain wants his batters to be smart and not let themselves be tied down against a Colts side that thrives on building pressure. "The plans I've got involve not getting tied down against their spinners," he said. "Their spinners are good at tying you down and getting through the overs so we'll try and work on navigating that period and that would go a fair way to us winning, I think. "We can swap and change (the lineup) and send whoever suits that period of the game." Parkes-based all-rounder Smith is one of the key batsmen in the Macquarie lineup alongside Strachan brothers Lachlan and Ben, Jason Green, and Ed Haylock. The Strachans are also vital to their side's hopes with ball in hand, as is Myles' brother Blake. Blake came across from Parkes to join his brother at Macquarie this season and has quickly settled in. "It's been good to have Blake over and I think he's enjoying it. He's been the pick of our bowlers so far," Smith said. With plenty of talent at his disposal, the captain is hoping he can see his side put it all together in what is the feature match of this weekend's action. "It's just about being more consistent and putting the batting and bowling in one. We bat well one week, then bowl well the next week," Smith said. "I don't think we've hit our straps yet. Hopefully it starts this weekend. "If we can put it all together I think we'll be pretty hard to beat." Colts heads into the match after a huge 181-run win over South Dubbo last weekend. Elsewhere on Saturday, CYMS will look to further increase its lead at the top of the ladder when it takes on the winless Souths while Newtown will do battle with Rugby. All games start at 1pm.

