Drop in our COVID cases, boosters close to being approved for 16 and 17-year-olds

coronavirus,

The number of new COVID cases in Dubbo has dropped in the latest report but still remains above 100. There were 108 incidents of the virus reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. It's almost 50 fewer than the 154 recorded in the previous 24 hour period. It only includes cases identified via PCR test and not rapid antigen tests. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Across the Western NSW Local Health District there were 684 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. As well as the Dubbo cases, there were also 65 in Bathurst and 93 in Orange. The Mid-Western local government area recorded 42 new cases, while there were 37 in Parkes and 19 new cases in the Cabonne local government area. There are 23 people in the district's hospitals with COVID-19, including four who are in intensive care. NSW has recorded 13,333 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths. There are 2,737 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 189 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 36.4 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Teenagers will soon be able to get a COVID-19 booster shot after the medical regulator granted provisional approval for the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds. Previously, only people 18 years and older had been able to get a booster shot. As the number of people who have received a booster continues to rise, eligibility is set to expand to 16 and 17-year-olds, following provisional approval of the Pfizer booster for the age group. Health Minister Greg Hunt said final approval still needed to be handed down by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. "We are hoping to receive the ATAGI advice within the next week, if not earlier, and if that's a positive, we can make this available immediately," he said on Friday. Testing for anyone with symptoms of COVID like a fever or sore throat is available at the Dubbo Showground from 8am until 4pm. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/db5c07f0-bff0-4303-a277-b208e17417a8.jpg/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg