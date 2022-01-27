sport, local-sport,

Parkes driver Brett Hutchings gave the home crowd plenty to smile about at Wednesday's Australia Day meeting as he combined with Dubbo trainer Lex Bramble to win the first event on the card. In what was a popular win at Parkes Harness Racing Club, Hutchings drove Im Alrite to victory for trainer Lex Bramble and wife Rhonda, who also own the six-year-old Western Terror x Thats All Right gelding. Im Alrite ($7) was backed in from $13 on race-day, and the horse duly delivered on that faith with a 1.6m win in 2:02.2. Hutchings spent the initial portion of the race one-out four back while they sauntered around the track but he'd had enough by the time the bell sounded, and burned around the outside of the field on the back straight and challenge the leader, Western Ways ($1.60). READ ALSO: - Show jumping stint helps veteran Byzantium rediscover his groove - Turnbulls take feature but Betts' triple treat highlights meeting - Former A-League striker backs Western Premier League to create stars Getting busy on the whip, Hutchings nabbed Western Ways with 100m to go, eventually winning by a neck, with Digger Shed ($31) a further head back in third. It ends a run of bad luck for the gelding, who hasn't had anything go his way in the past four starts, and Hutchings said there was no way he was going to see that happen again. "He has sort of been a victim of circumstances lately, the last two weeks he has gone to the line hard-held and I wasn't going to let that happen tonight," he said with a broad smile after the race. "Once they had that steady little period in the middle of the race, I thought I can't be leaving this til the 400 (metre mark) so I just stoked up and he was good enough to keep going. "I don't think he has the lead too many times but he finished real well and I'm very happy for Lex and Rhonda," said Hutchings. Rhonda Bramble was full of praise for Hutchings after the race, and relieved the run of bad luck didn't continue. "Very happy with him, the last two starts he had a bit of trouble getting out but credit to Brett for the drive tonight," she said after the race. "He knows the horse and knows how to get it going "Thanks to the club for the presentations tonight, too - we look forward to many more times here on track." It's the seventh career win for the consistent gelding in 71 career starts since breaking his maiden in May 2019, and no doubt the ability to work into the race after yet another backmarking run will give the Bramble team plenty to smile about. The other Dubbo hope at Parkes was the Barry Lew-trained Dazzle Me ($7), who only managed to finish seventh when first-up in the main event, the Joe Dumesny Memorial (1660m). That event was won by the Amanda Turnbull trained-and-driven Urus ($4.80).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/3f110ee3-1987-4d88-9855-da29f7ff6e8e.JPG/r0_533_4094_2846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg