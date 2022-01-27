Get down and dirty in the annual Titan Macquarie Mud Run

newsletters, weekender-list,

Ten kilometres of mud, obstacles along the way, friendly competition and fancy dress - what's not to like about the annual Titan Macquarie Mud Run? Registrations are now open for the community event, which will kick off from Regand Park and have participants - from children through to adults - get down and muddy in specially-made trenches along the banks of the Macquarie River. Obstacles such as river crossings, barbed wire crawls and tyre carries are dotted along the way. Proceeds from the entry price go back into the community. The committee has donated $900,000 since the mud run's inception nine years ago, to put towards public facilities in Dubbo including fitness equipment, bubblers and BBQ shelters. Rod Fardell, president of the committee that hosts the mud run, said this year would be muddier than ever, and the new start and end point would make for some new, dirty opportunities. He said that after a couple of years of COVID-19, the mud run was a top opportunity for locals to let their hair down and let off some steam in the outdoors. "There's nothing better than pulling off the event for a large group of people who have an amazing amount of fun on the way," Mr Fardell said. "To see the looks on the adults' and kids' faces and then being able to create facilities with it, it's a great motivating tool." He encouraged people to sign up as teams and get dressed up for the event. Some of his favourite team themes have been Minions, nurses and doctors, and Where's Wally? Event-goers can join the competitive Elite Wave timed event, the non-timed and fun-filled The Titan, or for the children there is the Kids Titan. Mr Fardell said a lot of people go to have fun rather than physically challenge themselves. "You're getting to do things you wouldn't do every day, like climbing in and out of mud pits, climbing in and out of the river, helping each other over fences and in and out of tunnels. It brings out their inner child," he said. "There's the fun component, the physical component and the community component where their ticket goes back into the community for recreational facilities." What's Mr Fardell's favourite obstacle in the mud run? "The ice bath. It is absolutely freezing and to see people jump in and get a shock, it's absolutely classic - it's funny as," he said. The committee is currently looking for volunteers and sponsors to help run the event. The Titan Macquarie Mud Run takes place on Saturday, March 19, between 8am and 4pm. Find out more, and register to participate, at titanmacquariemudrun.com.au

