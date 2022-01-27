newsletters, weekender-list,

After more than two decades spent not on stage, Dale Burridge has stepped back into the spotlight, this time for his own production 'At The Crossroads'. After starring in the 1990 Australian Production of The Phantom of the Opera, Mr Burridge will bring a show based on his own life to Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on January 29. Mr Burridge said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to make the decision to return to the stage. "I ran a successful production company which I co-owner of for 25 years and when COVID hit, like most entertainment production companies we put our company into hibernation," he said. "Forty percent of our business was cruises so that all ended over night. "I'd been thinking about performing again because when I left theatre, I left really at the peak of my career. "I came back from touring internationally with Les Miserables and we came back to Sydney, I auditioned for a couple of things but I was touring and performing in shows from the age of 19 until just on 40. "I'd just had enough of touring again so I decided to a lot concert work at that point." READ ALSO: Mr Burridge's newest production is one which is very personal for the performer as 'At The Crossroads' looks back at the highs and lows of his life so far. Mr Burridge said it was good experience to re-visit some of favourite memories as well as some of the darker times in his life. "My very good mate Martin Crewes offered to help and come on board as a creative," he said. "He co-wrote the show with me and it's an autobiography based on my life both on stage and off. "It's really all the twists and turns. "It's about survival in a very tough industry, it's about ageism. "It's a very deeply personal show too, I cover sexuality and what that was like growing up in a beautiful working class family in Melbourne but being gay and in the late 1960s, 70s and 80s. "It was difficult at times so I'm very honest about that and I also talk about bullying." Mr Burridge said the show can have you hurting from laughing so hard to eventually crying in an instant as some of the themes addressed during the production. Tickets for the production are available on the DRTCC website.

