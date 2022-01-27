sport, local-sport,

WINNING triathlons in Bathurst - it is something Jack Reen has done frequently since taking up the sport, but on Australia Day he ticked off a first in his career. For the first time Reen can call himself a winner of a Central West Inter-Club Triathlon Series round. Each year on Australia Day the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club hosts a round of the series, drawing some of the finest competitors from across the region to tackle a grand prix format event. Reen's first attempt at the 2.5 kilometre run, 200 metres swim, 16km cycle, 200m swim and then finally another 2.5km run leg was in 2020 when he placed fifth. READ ALSO: - Former A-League striker backs Western Premier League to create stars - Tigers lock in captain-coach and target new faces following departures - Fuller and Barber showcase exciting potential during Adelaide Festival of Cycling Last year it was a third behind Orange duo Rory Thornhill and Tom Tudor, but on Wednesday Reen was cheered home as the victor. While the Orange pair weren't present, Reen still beat triathletes who had enjoyed previous inter-club success. "To be honest, the inter-club just doesn't feel the same this year without the Orange boys, it doesn't feel right. But yeah, you race who's there on the day," he said. "You always want more moving forward, but you can be content knowing you've given everything on the day." "Today was a race where I was just in my own world to be honest, I just did my own race today." In what was a stellar day for for home club, Wallabies star Hollee Simons was the first woman to pass the finish line. "Before the start I kind of looked around and I looked at all these young girls and all of a sudden I felt quite old, and like I'm not old, I'm only in my mid-20s, but there were lots of fast kids here today," she said. "I love racing with those girls they're fast and they make me go faster." The best of the travelling Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club team was Melissa Mertens. Mertens was sixth overall behind Simons in the women's event but she was first in the women's 40-49 years category. Ben Orford also performed well and was third in the men's 40-49 years category. The next leg in the Central West series is at Orange on February 13 before the season comes to a close at Dubbo on March 13. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

