The Narromine Shire is full of dedicated volunteers but on Australia Day ten stood out from the crowd. Members of the Narromine community came together at Dundas Park on Wednesday celebrating those in the town who make a contribution to the community. This year Rita Whitbread was named Narromine's Citizen of the Year for her work as a tireless and valuable contributor to many community services in the community. READ ALSO: Ms Whitbread has been actively involved in the Narromine Lions Club for over 15 years and has held many executive positions. She is also very occupied with St Augustine's Narromine Parish Council as volunteer parish secretary, and was the founding member of Narromine Sing Australia. "She is highly regarded in the local Narromine and wider community," her citation read. Joy Kirkby was named Narromine's Senior Citizen of the Year, while Emma-Jean Edwards received a certificate of recognition for her contribution to the community. Sandy Andrews was named Narromine's Senior Sportsperson of the Year, while Haleigh McCarney took home the award for Junior Sportsperson of the Year. Celebrations in Trangie were hosted by the Trangie Action Group at the United Services Club. This year Trish Clarke was named Trangie's Citizen of the Year for over 30 years contribution to many services and sporting organisations in the town. These include the Trangie Ambulance Volunteers Group, Trangie Retirement Organisation, Trangie Tennis Club, Trangie Hospital Committee, Trangie Netball, Trangie Red Cross and Trangie Swimming Club, where she was honoured with a life membership. Bob Lindsay was named Trangie's Senior Citizen of the Year, while Remy Gleeson was named Young Citizen of the Year. Jess Skinner was named the town's Senior Sportsperson of the Year, while Mia Gleeson was Trangie's Junior Sportsperson. The ADF COVID vaccination clinics also received the town's community event of the year award. Narromine Shire mayor Craig Davies congratulated all recipients and nominees and highlighted the amazing contributions of so many community-focussed and outstanding citizens in Narromine and Trangie. "The award recipients at Australia Day are an exceptional group of achievers and this is a great way for the community to acknowledge their contribution and a chance for us all to say congratulations and thank you," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/5f283b9e-6614-4c72-84e1-9c3f0d3ec264.jpg/r0_14_532_315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg