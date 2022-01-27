More than 150 new COVID cases in Dubbo as premier urged people to get booster

coronavirus,

Four people in the Western NSW Local Health District are now in intensive care with COVID. It comes as Premier Dominic Perrottet and chief health officer Kerry Chant urge people to get their booster. There were 154 cases in Dubbo in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday night. However, the number of cases is only from PCR tests and doesn't include positive results from rapid antigen tests. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Across the region there were 684 cases reported in the time period. Of those, 439 were from PCR tests and 245 from rapid antigen tests. Bathurst and Orange also had case numbers in the triple figures. There were 127 new incidents of the virus recorded in Bathurst and 114 in Orange. Another 84 cases were recorded in the Mid-Western local health district. Mr Perrottet said it was "incredibly pleasing and reassuring" to see hospitalisations and intensive care admissions across NSW stable. But said anyone who has eligible should get their booster. "We have substantial capacity for booster shots right across our state. I know there were some reports .. that some of those booster rates were low and the implication being that the supply is not available. That is not true. We have substantial capacity to provide that additional support to our GPs and pharmacists when it comes to receiving a booster shot in NSW," Mr Perrottet said. He said at the moment only 40 per cent of people who were eligible for a booster shot had come forward to get one. And the premier stresses there was capacity for an additional 100,000 booster shots every week at one of the states 40 vaccination hubs - which includes Dubbo. "We know from the evidence, it's vey clear, that vaccination has been key to keeping people safe, to putting downward pressure on hospital systems here in NSW and we really need to get that booster shot vaccination rate up to where we have that first dose vaccinations," Mr Perrottet said. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 65.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. NSW recorded 17,316 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the 24 hours. It's the third day in a row the state has lost 29 lives. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

