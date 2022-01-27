sport, local-sport,

It's been a busy time for Haylee Fuller and Danny Barber as they took part in the Adelaide Festival of Cycling. The pair both competed at the track league racing at the Adelaide Velodrome while Fuller also got the chance to ride in the biggest event on the road in the country, the Tour Down Under. Riders at both events use it as preparation for the Paris Olympics and athletes from across Australia, Ireland, Canada and South Africa came together in the best fields on offer in the country. Fuller contested the women's omnium, which is made-up of the scratch race, tempo race (point every lap), elimination race and then the point-score. Haylee finished an encouraging fifth in the scratch race before another brave showing in the tempo event, where she placed sixth. READ ALSO: - Broken hands and pandemic's impact can't stop Eather from succeeding - Tigers lock in captain-coach and target new faces following departures - Roos will go on a Lion hunt to kick-off new campaign She impressed again in the elimination. Riders are eliminated as a race that features plenty of bumps and jostling for position goes on but Fuller used her marks to make it through to lap 17 before eliminated when only six riders at a national level were left. Australian great Anna Meares, who was commentating on the event, mentioned how fantastic the strength of the Dubbo Cycle Club is and the amount of history that the club possesses as Fuller moved to the infield. That was another sign of the respect the Dubbo club has across the country. The points race was an 80-lap event with a sprint every 10 laps and Fuller was up early after the first sprint. Fuller was often right towards the front of the event and after finishing fourth in the third sprint she went on to finish seventh in the elite field and was also seventh overall in the omnium. Barber was also busy during the track league racing. In his return to racing, Barber was first in action in the heats of the keirin. Competing against Olympic hopefuls like Matt Glaetzer and Matt Richardson, Barber rode extremely well and after some midfield battles he nudged his ways to second position at the end of the first heat although he was still quite a way off Glaetzer. This effort got him through the first round and also resulted in him catching the eye of some Australian greats like Meares and Olympic gold medalist Scott McGory, who were in commentary. Barber was again back in action in the first-to-sixth final for the keirin. He followed Glaetzer and gave a lot of room while Australian champion in the event, Richardson, moved a bit earlier than normal to take the win with Glaetzer taking second with Barber dropping off the pace. It was again a good showing against some of the world's best, the commentators again mentioned Barber and a bright future ahead. Mention was also given to Barber's real increase in strength in recent times, with plenty of credit going to former Australian champion and Dubbo product Andrew Taylor, who has worked closely with the teenager. After a break, Barber was back on the track for keirin redemption round, which is a non-UCI points allocated event. In a great finish, Barber scored victory over the likes of junior world silver medalist Sam Gallagher to finish his opening day of competition in style. The second day featured the sprint competition. Barber moved through to the round of 16, where he defeated Connor Rowely in both rides and then he took on Carlos Carismo in the quarter-final. Carismo had size and experience on his side but Danny took one of the rides off him early to force it to a third event. While Carismo won, Barber proved he is settling into life in Adelaide and is showing there is more to come. After the indoor events, the Festival of Cycling then turned to the Santos Tour Down Under, the largest cycling event in Australia with pro signed athletes and those in international teams. Stage one of the women's race featured a loaded field which included Fuller, who had swapped the track bike for the road bike. She rode in the green and gold for team Garmin Australia, a team that consisted of juniors who get the chance to ride with the best in the country. Fuller got through plenty of work for her team in stage one and managed to stay upright despite there being several crashes. She produced an awesome turn of pace at one point during the final climb and with the pace on it allowed her team leader and one of the race favourites, Grace Brown, to get into a strong position. Fuller peeled off and allowed the leaders to fight it out and she finished shortly after the sprint. She took on the worker role in the second stage as well. The highlight of the four stages for Fuller came on the final day, where she a creditable finished 20th in the criterium.

