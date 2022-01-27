news, local-news,

Tom Burlinson will be swinging back into Dubbo with his latest musical production, Now We're Swingin', a salute to the masters of the genre including his favourite crooner, Frank Sinatra. You might recognise Mr Burlinson as the star of the 1982 western-romance flick The Man From Snowy River - but he's just as talented on the stage. Prior to pulling together Now We're Swingin', Mr Burlinson created and starred in the acclaimed theatrical production Frank - A Life in Song, which played successful seasons around the country. His latest show will delve further into the Great American Song Book to bring audiences a montage of swing classics by the likes of Sammy David Jr, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, through to modern swingers including Robbie Williams, Michael Buble and Harry Connick Jr. Mr Burlinson said the music he will perform is "timeless". "A lot of the songs in the show were written for musicals produced in the 20s, 30s and 40s. They have intelligent lyrics and melodic structure, and that's why they've become classics of the genre," Mr Burlinson said. "I have included classics from Tony Bennett, who has fantastic pipes and was Sinatra's favourite singer; Nat King Cole, who was smooth and jazzy; the multi-talented, high-energy Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin, who was the epitome of cool, and Bobby Darin who also had some big hits." In the Sinatra section of the show, Mr Burlinson will sing classics including I've Got You Under My Skin, Summer Wind, That's Life and Mack the Knife. He said he loved playing for regional crowds who were always appreciative of artists travelling to play for them. "I really enjoy going out after the show and meeting the people and having photographs with them if they want. Sometimes they bring their The Man From Snowy River DVDs and I really enjoy signing those too," Mr Burlinson said. "It's amazing that 40 years since that movie was released, it's still so loved." Mr Burlinson's Dubbo show was postponed a number of times due to COVID-19, and he said he was excited to be finally bringing it to locals. Now We're Swingin' will play at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, February 5. Tickets at drtcc.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/7bd0e833-4120-4f1a-8824-e0ad98cfcd4b.jpg/r0_137_3719_2238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg