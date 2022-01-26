Macquarie Conservatorium, music lessons

It's never too late or too early to start learning and enjoying music. And at Macquarie Conservatorium there's a range of musical options in 2022 for all ages and interests. Children aged three to seven years can explore the wonderful world of music in the conservatorium's early childhood music classes. MusicPlay for pre-schoolers and MusicMakers for young primary-age children introduce the basic concepts of music through interactive singing, movement and rhythm games. Tuition is available for youth and adults, from beginner to advanced levels, in a large range of instruments. These include guitar, ukulele, drum-kit, violin, viola, cello, flute, clarinet, oboe, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, euphonium, tuba, horn. Guitar and ukulele are inexpensive and fun instruments anyone can have a go at playing. Affordable beginner group classes in these instruments start this February, with different options for kids, teens and adults. For those who already play guitar, there are continuing group classes at elementary, intermediate and advanced level. Once you can play your instrument, it's really rewarding to get together with others and play in an ensemble. There's a range of conservatorium ensembles for people who already play. These include the Wind Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, Big Band, and Adult String Ensemble. The Macquarie Intermediate Band for wind and brass players of all ages is a great opportunity to play with others. Particularly for youth who have been playing for a few years and for adults who'd like to dust off their instrument and get playing again. Visit www.macqcon.org.au for more information on all these programs and activities. You can go to the enrolment page to submit an online inquiry form. Term 1, 2022 starts from Monday February 7 and enrolments are open now. You can also follow Macquarie Conservatorium on Facebook to keep up to date with all the musical activities on offer. So make music part of your life in 2022.

Macquarie Conservatorium - make music part of your life in 2022

