Dubbo COVID cases still highest in the region

Dubbo has recorded another 135 cases of COVID-19. It comes as the Western NSW Local Health District identified 671 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. Of those, 438 were from PCR tests and 233 were rapid antigen tests. There are 25 people with COVID in the district's hospitals including two people in intensive care. Dubbo is still recording the highest number of cases - however only PCR results are included in the location breakdown. Orange cases were also in the triple figures. There were 103 cases identified in the city, while Bathurst had 74. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The Cabonne local government area was also high with 30 cases, while 20 were identified in Parkes and 11 in Narromine. The Mid Western local government area had nine. The WNSWLHD says all residents should wash and sanitise their hands regularly, wear a mask when social distancing is not possible, use QR codes and stay at home if you're feeling unwell. NSW has recorded 21,030 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 8112 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 12,918 came from PCR testing. There are 2794 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 175 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2943 patients were being cared for with 183 in ICU. NSW Health says 7416 of the positive RAT results were from tests taken in the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 35.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Testing is available at the Dubbo Showground between 8am and 4pm every day for anyone who has COVID symptoms - like a fever, sore throat or a loss or taste and/or smell - or for anyone who is a close contact of another virus case. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

