There's few in the region who have suffered for their work as much as Kath Bell-Pitomac but the resilient and talented jockey was rewarded on Australia Day when she was named Wellington's Sportsperson of the Year. Someone who began riding in 2022, Bell-Pitomac has experienced the great high and lows racing can bring. One of the highest of highs arrived last year when Bell-Pitomac rode Old Harbour to victory in the $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier at Mudgee. She beat home horses ridden by the likes of Hugh Bowman and Robbie Dolan that day. Old Harbour was unfortunately unable to contest the $500,000 final at Randwick but Bell-Pitomac had ticked off riding in the city earlier in the year. It was February when she combined with the Dar Lunn-trained Praline to run third at Randwick in what was her first start on a metro track. The good times continued later in the year, when at Bathurst in October she recorded her 100th win as a jockey. READ ALSO: - 'Humbling and an honour': Origin hero Darcy named Sportsperson of the Year - Service to Sport Award recognition for Heywood after keeping his club alive - Broken hands and pandemic's impact can't stop Eather from succeeding But it hasn't always been smooth sailing for Bell-Pitomac. Far from it. In 2015 when she was literally squashed by a horse that she was breaking in, breaking her back in three places. She underwent many hours of physiotherapy and hours of swimming in the pool to make her miracle comeback possible. Then in 2019 tragedy hit again. Bell-Pitomac was involved in a dramatic fall at Tamworth Country Championships which saw a total of four jockeys hospitalised. She was left with a brain injury and had eyesight issues for a long period after, but again she put in a huge amount of work to not only return to racing but return a better jockey. She rides track-work most mornings at Wellington race course and her most recent Wellington performance was a big win on Diggers Reach for local trainer Garry McCarney on Boxing Day last year. The Junior Sportsperson of the Year at Wellington on Australia Day was Josie Clarke. Clarke has been involved with touch football for more than 10 years after starting out with the St Mary's Wolf Pack and Wellington Touch Association. Last year Clarke was part of the NSW Hunter Western Hornets side that won gold at the Junior Regional Championships. She also earned selection in the NSW Merit Team and was selected in the Australian under 20s squad to play in the Youth Trans-Tasman Championships against New Zealand. They are just some a raft of achievements for Clarke over the years and there's no slowing down as 2022 has already begun well. Clarke has been selected into the Suns Women's Premier Team to play at the National Touch League Championships in March at Coffs Harbour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/f142689c-586b-467a-a5ee-fdff4eb6f1bb.jpg/r309_301_5283_3111_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg