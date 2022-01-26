Exercise your brain at the Dubbo library | At the Library

community,

Brain Training is a free five-week program to exercise your brain with puzzles and games that improve memory, concentration and problem-solving. The first program runs on Wednesdays from February 2 to March 2 from 2pm to 3pm. Spaces are limited, bookings are required. To book or for more information, contact Dubbo Library on 6801 4510. Are you looking for lively conversation on local and regional news, world events and matters that interest you? Join like-minded people at The News Café to discuss current news and current affairs. Free, no bookings required. Fridays, from 10-12.30pm, at Dubbo Library. The News Café commences Friday, February 4. For more information, contact Dubbo Library on 6801 4510. The 1800s bedroom furniture collection found at Dundullimal Homestead compares well with contemporary bedroom interiors. Architecturally, the scene was set with fine cedar detailing, fixed louvres and French doors to the verandah. So, how did this slab hut on the fringes of settlement build such a collection of furniture? A good night's sleep can take you a long way. Join Lyn Campbell to discover the background stories. This free event is one of a series of six local history talks organised in partnership between Dubbo Library and Dundullimal Homestead. Dundullimal Bed Time Tales: February 16 from 7pm to 8pm at Dubbo Library. Bookings required. To book, go to www.mrl.nsw.gov.au Each year we celebrate 'Library Lovers Day' - a day to remember libraries are a place where people can share ideas, find an adventure in a book, discover information on issues that are important, or learn a new skill and meet new people. READ ALSO: 'Personification of positivity': Lisa Thomas named as Wellington's Citizen of the Year Join us as we celebrate on February 14 for an enjoyable morning of books, craft and socialising. New members welcome. Check our website and social media for details. Membership is free and gives you access to all library services and resources. Membership is available to all residents and ratepayers of the Dubbo Regional Council, Narromine Shire Council and Warrumbungle Shire Council local government areas. You can join online at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or visit Dubbo Library. Your online library is always open! Borrow a fantastic range of eFilms, eBooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks for free with your library card. You can also access an expanded collection of eNewspapers for free. Dubbo Library hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturdays, 11am to 3pm Sundays. Located on the corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510. Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au

