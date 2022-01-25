sport, local-sport,

He's clocked almost 3600 kilometres in the space of nine days and Jason Turnbull will be back on the road once again on Wednesday when he heads to Parkes for its Australia Day meeting. On January 12, Turnbull made the mad dash to Queensland to drive Wendy Turnbull's Blood Money at Redcliffe, the six-year-old brown gelding hitting the line first to claim victory in the Garrards Horse and Hound Pace (1780m). Turnbull was in the car the following day to return home, before heading to Dubbo on January 14, where he drove three hopes. He was down to Menangle the following day, where he had just the one drive with Jerulas Grin, before returning to Dubbo on Friday past where he claimed three wins in the gig with Preachers Daughter, Western Ways and River Rock. READ ALSO: - 'It doesn't matter how old you are, it can still happen': Smyth named to lead Brumbies - 'Best all-rounder in NSW country cricket' headlines resurgent Western squad - 'Relief' as Peter McDonald draw is finally set but glaring derby omission remains Turnbull has five drives out at Parkes on Wednesday - all for his mother Wendy - Western Ways, Toya Lombo, Preachers Daughter, Tessfeelsgood and Bills Express Turnbull admitted Western Ways looks the likely of the five, having won in his last start at Dubbo on Friday, with two seconds and two thirds in his last four starts before that. "The form of the horse has been tip-top," he said. "He's been very consistent. He's no star, but he is very consistent and very rarely runs a bad race." The gelding has drawn barrier two in the front row of the opening race of the meeting, the Jane Rutter Ambassador Pace (2040m), and is likely to start a hot favourite. Dubbo trainer Lex Bramble will have Im Alrite starting from the back row in that event. Barry Lew is the other trainer who will make the trip from Dubbo to Parkes. Lew will have Dazzle Me returning from an eight-month spell in the Joe Dumesny Memorial (1660m). "They always race at Parkes on Australia Day, ever since I can remember," Turnbull added. "They usually get a pretty good crowd up there. Being a Wednesday night, that might hurt their chances. "But being school holidays, there's probably still a fair chance of getting a decent crowd." The first of the eight races at Bathurst on Wednesday night will go at 6.40pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/55aefca7-2f73-4447-8e68-7004e7527d42.jpg/r0_484_3461_2439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg