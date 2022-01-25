news, local-news,

Two people will face court following an alleged aggravated break and enter in Dubbo on the weekend. About 6.30am on Saturday, January 22 police allege four people armed with knives forced entry into a home on Alcheringa Street, Dubbo, demanding to speak with a man. Police were told a man inside the home was assaulted. READ ALSO: Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended the home, but the four people fled through the rear yard. Following inquiries, a 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were arrested at home on Braun Avenue in Dubbo, about 2.55pm on Monday. They were both taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter with intent knowing person there and armed with intent commit indictable offence. The pair was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday. Inquiries have led police to believe the four people and the occupant of the home are known to each other.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/839d5482-3204-4af4-8c02-5f4befc02945.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg