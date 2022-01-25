community,

Australia Day creates some debate across our nation. There are some with a 60,000-year history on this land who are saddened by what it represents. Others look to the future and believe it represents a country that has great promise. Still others just want a day off work. Australia Day meaning something different to everyone is okay. That is one of the great attributes of our nation. We can think differently, have different religions and even support different sporting teams and all are still welcomed as Australians. To me, Australia Day is an opportunity to acknowledge our past and focus on where we are today and what we can have tomorrow. Many people identify Australia for its physical attributes; the natural beauty; the harsh landscape; The Great Barrier Reef; The Kimberleys and Uluru. We have man-made structures such as the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge. We have 16 world heritage-listed properties. These are only physical structures. What I believe makes this nation special is us. Our people. We are an inclusive and tolerant society. Twenty-five per cent of our citizens were born overseas and our nation is currently made up of people who were born in 230 different countries. We accept people no matter where they come from and we want everyone to share this great nation with us. Australia Day is a day to recognise our diversity and tolerance where we embrace ethnic backgrounds, racial differences and political viewpoints. We have a true democracy, equality and true freedoms: Freedom of speech; freedom of religion and equality of sexes. READ ALSO: Councillors hit the ground running with big ideas to be raised at first meeting It is easy to argue that we are not perfect and we still have many improvements to make, but there is no place on this earth I would rather be. I hope that you take the chance to embrace the future of this nation on Australia Day. After pausing to recognise our great nation, councillors will waste no time in moving straight back into business mode. Thursday January 27 is the date of the very first Ordinary Meeting of Council for this new council. It is technically called an ordinary meeting but I think there is nothing ordinary about it. For councillors, that first meeting can be exciting and somewhat daunting. This new group of councillors promised to hit the ground running. If you want proof of that, look no further than the papers for the first meeting. In all my time involved in local government, I have never known a meeting where every single councillor has brought forward an official Notice of Motion, but that is exactly what is happening at this meeting. Congratulations to all the councillors for already being confident enough to bring forward their ideas to the very first meeting. This is a great sign for the life of this council.

