Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm feels Don't Question Me is primed for a breakthrough win at Bathurst on Tuesday after seeing her fall just short in her last five starts. The five-year-old chestnut mare has placed in four of her last five placings, including a second at Dubbo in October and a string of three consecutive third places (at Dubbo, Wagga Wagga and Orange). Her last start was a fourth place at Cowra on January 16, with Lundholm hoping the mare can position up a lot closer in the field at Bathurst. "You can ride her a little bit cold, you can have her on the speed. Whatever presents for her, she'll be able to sneak in and get a bit of cover," he said. "She likes to find the line late, so that's why she gets beat so many times. She just needs to get a bit of luck go her way. "It looks like the right sort of race for her down in Bathurst." READ ALSO: - 'Best all-rounder in NSW country cricket' headlines resurgent Western squad - 'First bloke I'd pick in any team': Jeffrey hails all-rounder's influence - Show jumping stint helps veteran Byzantium rediscover his groove She's drawn barrier 15 in the Heat of the Rising Star (1300m), the fourth race of the meeting that will get under way at 3.05pm, with Casey Waddell to be in the saddle. Don't Question Me is one of three runners the Dubbo trainer has racing at Bathurst, with New Zealand gelding Maramoti drawn to race in the same event. Elissa Meredith will have the ride for four-year-old, who has drawn barrier three. "He won at a start in Moree back in November. It was a good tough win and we sent him to the front and he bowled along," Lundholm said. "He was too good that day but he had a bit of a setback and we started him at Wellington the other day [January 14]. He didn't handle track, it was kind of like a barrier trial, just to get some miles back in his legs. "He's a genuine 1400-1600 metre horse, on his way back up again. He'll go forward on Tuesday, stepping up in distance will be a good plus for him." Lundholm's third and final runner, Elusive Eagle, has a start in the seventh race of the meeting, the Bathurst RSL Club Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m). Ashley Morgan will take the ride from gate 10. Despite a tricky gate, Elusive Eagle will be down in class on Tuesday. The gelding's last three starts have come in the Cowra Japan Cup, the Gilgandra Town Plate, and the Newmarket Handicap at Tamworth. Those events are rated either benchmark 85 or 86 events. Lundholm's fellow Dubbo trainers Brett Robb and Myron Cooper are also set to race at Bathurst with Hammoon Sweetheart and Hallberg respectively. Robb's four-year-old gelding is down to contest the Heat of the Rising Star event, The first of the eight races at Bathurst's Tyers Park will jump at 1.15pm on Tuesday afternoon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

