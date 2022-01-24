community,

Australia Day means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. For some, it's a reminder of some of the darker times we have endured as a nation; for others, it's a celebration of how far they've come to get here. This year, I urge everyone to take the opportunity to reflect on how far we've come. In the past few years, we've endured more turmoil than most of us have faced in our lifetimes. This time last year, we allowed ourselves to hope the worst of the pandemic was over. But in August, it hit our region with a ferocity we'd never seen before. Life is utterly unrecognisable - and this time next year, it will look different again. They say tough times don't last, tough people do, and the Dubbo region exemplifies that. From drought to COVID, the mouse plague, floods and COVID again, you banded together, and the sacrifices you've made have undoubtedly saved lives. This Australia Day, I hope we can reflect on how far we have come. How we pulled together. How we have rediscovered a much stronger sense of community. How we have embraced new ways of doing things. How we have learned from our mistakes. And, most importantly, how we have put others first. These are values that make me proud to call Australia and this region home. SCHOOL'S BACK This time next week, our kids will be returning to the classroom, and the government has announced a number of measures to minimise the risk of COVID transmission. As part of the new measures, every student and teacher in NSW government and non-government schools will be able to receive rapid antigen test kits before school returns on February 1. The government is distributing more than 12 million RATs to over 3150 government and non-government schools, and early childhood centres, to assist with surveillance testing of staff and students. The COVID-Smart Plan to keep schools open and students safe includes: The first few weeks of term will be challenging. But our kids have made enormous sacrifices, and these measures put us in the best position possible to manage any disruption. For more information, go to https://education.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/advice-for-families.

