It was a round of big scores in the RSL-Kelly Cup on Saturday. Mark O'Donnell was one of the many in the runs but the South Dubbo stalwart fell agonisingly short of a century and his side just missed out on a win against the Newtown Kings. O'Donnell made 99 not out from first drop as South Dubbo posted 5/186 when batting first. That total proved just not enough as the Kings reached the target with two overs to spare. Roman Pun top scored in the win with 41 while Sharif Islam was key to victory as he took 3/24 and made 34. Richie Deebank is someone who knows how to reach triple figures and he scored his third century of the third grade season on Saturday. After making 103 and 115 earlier in the summer, Deebank belted 110 from 88 balls to help RSL-Colts Coolbaggie down Rugby and secure their first win of the season. READ ALSO: - 'Best all-rounder in NSW country cricket' headlines resurgent Western squad - 'First bloke I'd pick in any team': Jeffrey hails all-rounder's influence after Cowra win - WHITNEY WRAP: Kempston clobbers Souths while a thrilling tie frustrates Tigers After Dale Smith's 82 led Rugby to 4/158, Deebank ensured Coolbaggie reached the target with seven wickets and more than 11 overs to spare. Deebank wasn't the only player to make a hundred on Saturday, as Nathan Hawke also reached the milestone for CYMS White. Hawke's 102 not out was the highlight of a thrilling encounter with RSL-Colts United. Hawke and Daryl Thompson (79) led their side to 5/232 and United fell just five runs short in a match which went down to the final ball. Graeme Morton (43) was one of seven Colts players to make double figures in the chase but Thompson (3/38) helped secure a CYMS White win. If the bat dominated some matches on Saturday, it was the bowlers who stole the show in the Newtown Tigers' win over Narromine. Scott Barber took 5/20 from 6.4 overs to help roll Narromine for just 78 and ensure a commanding 139 run victory. Barber also outdid the performance of Narromine's Matt Barrett, who had taken 5/31 earlier in the match. Despite Barrett's effort, the Tigers were still led to the total 8/217 by Craig Pettit's 57. The result has the Tigers and clubmates Kings level in third spot on the ladder. CYMS Green got its push for a finals place back on track with a five-wicket win over Macquarie Blue. Brian Barker had taken 4/19 as Macquarie Blue, led by Dave Murray's 53, were dismissed for 163 when batting first. CYMS Green captain Heath Larance then shone in the chase, making 71 as his side won with 11 overs to spare. In the final match of the round, the Newtown Rhinos crushed Macquarie White in what was a top-of-the-table clash. Outstanding bowling from Harpreet Singh (4/14) and Pradeep George (4/6) resulted in Macquarie White getting rolled for just 46 and the Rhinos reached the target in 10 overs with seven wickets to spare. The win means the two sides are level at the top, with Rhinos ahead on percentages. In the RSL-Pinnington Cup on Saturday, the Newtown Demons moved into outright third with a strong win over CYMS. Led by Moshin Syed's big-hitting 54, the Demons posted 9/184 batting first at Pavans. That proved to be more than enough as CYMS was knocked over for just 90. Malachi Dutchke (3/27) led the way for the five Demons bowlers who took wickets. At the top of the ladder, RSL-Colts ensured it stayed clear of the pack with a win over South Dubbo Limes. It wasn't always comfortable but Colts got the job done as they chased down Limes' total of 130 with three wickets to spare. Wes Giddings had earlier taken 3/10 as Colts bowled out over the Limes, who had Cody Green (28) and Nick Karydis (28) top score. Tom Masonwells led the way in the successful chase, top-scoring with 54 while Preston Beauchamp made 30 and Giddings hit 20 to go with his wickets, a run out, and sharp one-handed catch. Narromine continued its strong run of form with a comfortable 97-run win over Rugby. Adam Davis' 61 not out powered Narromine to 9/178 and then Greg Kerr chimed in with 3/16 as Rugby was knocked over for just 81. In Saturday's other match, Macquarie made it back-to-back wins when downing South Dubbo Lemons. Nathan Collis starred in the win as his 83 was by far and away the best score in Macquarie's imposing total of 8/192. Justin Knudsen took 4/29 with the ball for Lemons, who never really got going in the run chase. Lemons were knocked over for 93, with each of the five Macquarie bowlers used taking two wickets each.

