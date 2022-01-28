news, local-news,

After an absence of more than 20 years, Dale Burridge returns to the stage with a funny, moving, heartfelt exploration of the highs and lows of a life spent on - and off - the boards. A personal and intimate piece that is a tale of survival and an exploration of the many twists and turns of a life spent in "the biz" from one of Australia's true leading men. Saturday, January 29. 4pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $25 to $60. The performance of Finissage: Respire, Respire to close the Mel O'Callaghan: Centre of the Centre exhibition features intimate choreography of breathing techniques accompanied by a harp. The reverberating sound of breathing penetrates the space as the glass sculptures amplify and resonate the rhythmic cycles of the breath work performed. Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5. 11am. Western Plains Cultural Centre. Register at www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org. Tom Burlinson is delving into the great American song book for a show all about the classics. Now We're Swingin' features a soundscape of swing classics by the likes of Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra. Saturday, February 5. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $59 to $65. The theme for Smokescreen in 2022 is 'The River'. These are films in which a river plays an important part in the telling of the story. The African Queen features a mismatched couple (Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn) travelling down a river by boat. Saturday, February 5. 4pm. $10 or $70 for season pass. Western Plains Cultural Centre. Visit www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org/smokescreen2022 Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, January 29. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Held the first and third Saturday of every month. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. Saturday, February 5. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park. The first NSW Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society (CCHS) show in two years due to COVID-19. Watch these magnificent animals being led, ridden and compete in jobs for which they were traditionally used on the land. Prizes and money up for grabs for competitors, and the opportunity for a yarn with horse owners. Sunday, February 6. Kingsfield Stud, Sugarloaf Equestrian Centre, 315 Coates Park Road, Cobbitty. Visit clydesdalensw.com. This stunning spectacular is a salute to the famous BBC Proms Concerts of London's Royal Albert Hall. Join Australia's most acclaimed international violinist, Ian Cooper, with opera stars, prima ballerinas, pipe band and The Blue Danube Orchestra to evoke the sheer exuberance of An Afternoon at the Proms Spectacular. Sunday, February 13. 2pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $75 to $79. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.

