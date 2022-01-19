Thirty-one people in hospital with COVID across the region, two in ICU

coronavirus,

There have been 99 new COVID-19 cases identified in the Dubbo local government area, including two in Wellington. In the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night there were 451 new cases of COVID in the Western NSW Local Health District. The figure includes only those cases identified by PCR tests and not rapid antigen tests. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Orange had the highest number of new cases at 122, while Bathurst had 66 and the Mid-Western local government area recorded 18, including eight in Mudgee. Forbes also recorded a high number of cases with 26, while there were 19 in Walgett. Across the health district there are 31 people with COVID in hospital, including two in intensive care. NSW has recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths in the 24 hours. There were 32,297 new COVID-19 cases with 12,450 recorded from positive rapid antigen tests and 19,847 from PCR testing. There are 2863 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 217 in ICU. NSW's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.8 per cent double vaccinated. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/9adf7f45-b3b2-451c-9207-42f7f5b0c07f.JPG/r1_10_591_344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg