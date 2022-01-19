At the Library | Session to help teens prepare for work

community,

It can be hard work trying to get your first casual or part-time job and confusing to work out what career path to take. Join us at Dubbo Library for a 'Get Work Ready' session with the Joblink Plus Youth Team. Aimed at young people aged 13-18 years who are looking to enter the workforce, this session will help you find your ideal career with the Joblink Plus career quiz, create your resume, learn skills to help you find a job that's right for you, and enjoy free pizza! READ ALSO: Nominations open for 2022 Local Women of the Year Awards The session is free and will be held on Friday, January 21, 6pm to 8pm. Bookings essential. For bookings, go to mrl.eventbrite.com.au The Summer Reading Club continues until the end of January, which means kids have time to enter, complete a reading log and collect a prize. Open to children aged 5-16, the Summer Reading Club will keep your kids reading until school starts. Visit the library and register to receive a free Summer Reading Club pack and reading log. Then record in the reading log each book you read or story you have listened to. Once you've read 10 books, return your completed reading log to the library and collect a prize. The Summer Reading Clubs ends on January 31. For more information, contact your local branch. Dubbo library has daily art and puzzle activities next week to keep children entertained, cool and help fill in the last week of the school holidays. No need to book, drop into the children's area and complete a puzzle, colour-in or make papercraft with friends or family. READ ALSO: Dubbo drive-in site at 12R Narromine Road sold in start of new chapter Borrow from a fantastic range of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eFilms, and read the latest digital of popular magazines. For more information visit mrl.nsw.gov.au/online-library Dubbo Library hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday; 10am to 3pm, Saturdays; 11am to 3pm, Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510.

