Chance to join ride: Spots open for rescheduled Tour de OROC

It won't be a walk in the park but it will raise money for a good cause; the biannual Toyota Tour de OROC (Orana Region Outback Challenge) is once again recruiting cyclists. Do you like to challenge yourself? Join the other self-professed "idiots" who have signed-on to cycle almost 1200 kilometres in six days from Mudgee to Dubbo to raise money for Macquarie Home Stay, which provides pre- and post-treatment accommodation for Dubbo Hospital patients. The event was planned to go ahead in October 2021 but, due to COVID-19, will now be taking place from March 21 to 26. Some riders who signed-on for last year's dates are now not able to ride, meaning others can take their places. The event has been running since 2013 and the maximum number of riders to have previously attempted the gruelling ride has been 17. The 2021 event had recorded the maximum number of riders, 30, well in advance of when the event was due to take place. Mathew Dickerson - Chair of the Rotary Club of Dubbo South Tour de OROC fundraising committee, said: "In previous rides we have still been advertising for riders with less than a month to go. It was very pleasing to see the ride with maximum registrations 108 days before the event. We all know that COVID-19 changes our lives on a daily basis so we now need to attract several more riders to participate in the event. I am confident we will still be fully subscribed before the first pedal turn." Riders currently registered come from all over the Orana Region as well as riders from Sydney and even a rider from Western Australia. Ages range from 20 through to 69 with the median age being 50. All riders have a personal GiveNow fundraising page where they will be raising funds for Macquarie Home Stay. Mr Dickerson said the organisers were hoping to raise $100,000 this year. From Mudgee, participants will ride to Armatree Motel, then Walgett, Bourke, Cobar, Warren and finally Dubbo. Register at https://www.tourdeoroc.bike/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/7485fc30-d2cc-4644-afbf-d1a7ab4e64e7.jpeg/r4_282_5519_3398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg