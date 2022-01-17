sport, local-sport,

Like so many sides competing at this week's State Challenge in Dubbo, the Sydney Scorpions players spent time before Monday's opening match meeting each other. The competition is drawing in the best young players from around the state and the under 14s Stallions team features cricketers from Penrith and Parramatta through to Blacktown, Manly and the North Shore. Coach Suffan Hassan was delighted to see how quickly the side came together as it produced a convincing seven-wicket win over the Country Lions at Lady Cutler 3. Lukas Overhoff starred with an eye-catching 64 not out from 68 balls but Hassan was proud of the efforts from all his players. "It was really pleasing," Hassan said post-game. "Everyone meet each other for the first time this morning, which was a bit odd, but they gelled really well and it was a pretty comprehensive win so that was good to see. "As a coach it's awesome. I haven't seen all of these boys play before so it was good to see how they went about their business." READ ALSO: - Young speedster is Keen to make his presence felt at State Challenge - Everett starts in style as Dubbo is made to work for win over Parkes - WHITNEY WRAP: Pair of victories puts Colts back on track as Cougars take top spot The decision to bowl after winning the toss was made so the players could spent time together out on the field but it also proved a smart one on a pitch which did offer something for the bowlers. The Lions, featuring Dubbo's Cooper Giddings and a number of Western Zone juniors, were never able to get going in the bat and after finding themselves at 2/12 early on they were all out for 135. Chad Brookes from Albury-Wodonga top-scored with 29 while Campbell Smith's 3/25 from eight overs was the best of the Stallions' bowlers. Overhoff then dominated the run chase after coming to the crease with the score at 1/21. He hit 12 boundaries in the match-winning innings, impressing his coach in the process. "Lukas batted really well," Hassan said. "He came in and it was a really mature innings from a kid in the under 14s. He batted all the way through and some of the other boys came in and went hard so that was good to see." As pleased as Hassan was, he said there's still plenty for his side to work on as matches continue through to Thursday. Orange's Toby Middleton claimed one of the three wickets for the Lions, who will look to bounce back in a pair of Twenty20 matches on Tuesday. Elsewhere in the under 14s on Monday, there was also wins for the Sydney Sharks, Sydney Stags, and Country Marlins. Despite his Country Stingrays being beaten by the Sharks, Austin Berry produced the standout individual effort of day one. Berry, from Lake Macquarie, took 5/27 from seven overs but it wasn't enough as his Stingrays suffered a tight one-wicket loss. The under 17s and women's under 19s State Challenge matches start on Tuesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/95244d1d-a40a-48b4-bf20-be8d55892430.JPG/r0_897_4516_3449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg